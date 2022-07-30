PUPR Minister describes 4 projects in collaboration with South Korea





JAKARTA, Investor.id – In a series of working visits by President Joko Widodo to South Korea, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono paid several working visits to several infrastructure development and city development projects smart. Minister Basuki pointed out that there are a number of concrete collaborations that have been and will be carried out between the Indonesian government through the Ministry of PUPR and the South Korean government through the Ministry of Environment. and the Ministry of Agriculture, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT). “The Ministry of Public Works and Housing has been collaborating with the South Korean Ministry of Environment and MOLIT for several years. Some of the forms of cooperation are the construction of the Karian Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM) in Banten for raw water supply to West Jakarta, including the construction of a water treatment plan. water and a distribution network. So also in the making feasibility study for the Semarang Smart Water System,” said Minister Basuki. Minister Basuki indicated, accompanying the working visit of President Joko Widodo, that four concrete forms of cooperation had been discussed and agreed, particularly with regard to support for the development of the National Capital (IKN) of the Archipelago . “There are several collaborations that we have agreed on. First, the South Korean Ministry of Environment will help through grants to build a water purification facility with a capacity of 300 liters per second. We saw yesterday at the Hwaseong water purification plant. I think it’s the best technology available which was applied by South Korea to make it ready to drink, it is very reliable because the treatment is finally done using the ozonation method,” said Minister Basuki, as reported in the press release of the ministry, Saturday (7/30/2022). The second collaboration that has been agreed is the construction of a wastewater treatment plant for IKN Nusantara. “The third collaboration, we also visited Busan Eco Delta Smart City and Smart Village in 2019, when President Joko Widodo also attended the inauguration. We will see how progress has been made after three years. smart village 86 houses have been completed and are inhabited by 400 people. Its development is continuously monitored through the implementation of 41 types of advanced technologies in the smart village,” Basuki said. It is expected that IKN Nusantara will also be built smart village consisting of 100 dwellings as a pilot project. Project smart village it is planned to start construction in 2023 with support from South Korea. Finally, to connect the IKN Nusantara to the City of Balikpapan, it will be built immerse the tunnel according to design forest town. “We want to protect proboscis monkeys, other endemic flora and fauna around Balikpapan Bay. For this we will not build bridges that physically modify the morphology of the environment, but we will try to build them immerse the tunnel like in Geoje, Busan. Currently working on feasibility studyfor later this year continued with basic designso that we can start construction in 2023,” Basuki concluded. Publisher: Dawn Widhi ([email protected]) Source: Investor Magazine

