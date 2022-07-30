‘Accelerating the release of prisoners on trial’: Prime Minister Modi at All India District Legal Service Authorities meeting | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Saturday, he addressed the inaugural session of the first All India District Legal Services Authorities meeting at 10am. The Prime Minister and the DLSAs deliberated on different aspects related to the justice system and ensuring justice for all. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Union Justice and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present at the meeting.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the first-ever nationwide meeting of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organized from July 30-31 in Vigyan Bhawan by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The meeting will deliberate on the creation of an integrated procedure to bring consistency and synchronization between DLSAs. There are a total of 676 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in the country.

At the event, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the work being done to deal with India’s judicial infrastructure. “As important as access to the justice system is for any society, the delivery of justice is equally important. The justice infrastructure contributes significantly to this. fast to strengthen the judicial infrastructure in India,” he said as quoted by ANI.

He added, “As part of the e-Courts mission, virtual courts are being started in India. Round-the-clock courts began to operate for offenses such as traffic violations. The videoconferencing infrastructure is also being extended in the courts.

CJI NV Ramana reiterated the importance of District Bailiffs as they are the first point of contact for the majority of the population.

“District justice officers are the first point of contact for the majority of the population. Public opinion on justice is based on experience with district justice. Strengthening district justice is the need for time,” said CJI NV Ramana.

They are headed by a district judge who acts as the authority’s chairman. Through the DLSAs and the State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs), various legal aid and awareness programs are implemented by NALSA. DLSAs also help reduce the burden on the courts by regulating Lok Adalats conducted by NALSA.

