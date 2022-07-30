Politics
Liz Truss pulled off Boris Johnson’s trick by appearing to propose a change of government
Boris Johnson has pulled off a remarkable feat of presenting himself as a new government that had nothing to do with the nine-year-old Conservative Party. Now Liz Truss is about to succeed with the same trick. Fool me once, and so on.
Will Walden, Johnson’s adviser as mayor of London and foreign secretary who helped lead his leadership campaign in 2019, watched Truss during the roundups on Thursday. She did an extraordinary thing, he told LBCthat’s what Boris did in 2019, she almost painted a totally new picture for government.
It is easy to point out the contradictions. She has been in government for 10 years and is still in cabinet, unlike her opponent. She is running as a Johnson supporter, supported by Johnson and as a candidate for change. It involves a complicated untold story: that Johnson wanted to cut taxes but was a prisoner of the Treasury and, now that Rishi Sunak is out of the way, she can be the prime minister Johnson wanted to be.
Members of the Conservative Party want to believe it, but it is not true. Johnson managed to present his government as a fresh start mainly because of Brexit, but also because he changed direction. He was an interventionist conservative from a big state, a Brexity Hezza, as he put it. Theresa May had begun to move away from the constrained public spending of the coalition years, but lacked conviction. It took the promises of Johnson’s 2019 NHS, schools and police manifesto to dramatize the change.
Naturally, Johnson also wanted to cut taxes, but, as Sunak tried to explain yesterday to Andrew Neil, if you want good public services, they ultimately have to be paid for by taxes. Johnson could not challenge this economic reality when she was in government, but Truss, by virtue of her position outside government in the Foreign Office, may dismiss it as Treasury orthodoxy.
And she wins, because party members want to believe. They don’t want to accept that the 400 billion in coronavirus spending was real money, so when Truss says it can be put in a compartment called war debt and forgotten, they nod and move on. .
Success will create its own aura. If Truss becomes prime minister, the government will look renewed. Without referring to Johnson by name, she will disown him by imposing new standards of probity in politics. A Ministerial Standards Advisor will be appointed and empowered. Tax cuts will be announced and, as this is an exciting new government, no one will pay too much attention to the stealth tax hikes imposed at the same time.
She and the Tories will enjoy a rebound in opinion polls as the nation rejoices in the return of John Redwood as cabinet minister. But it is unlikely to work for long.
The trick of renewing a ruling party is difficult to pull off. Johnson was successful in the last election, with the advantages of Jeremy Corbyn as his opponent, an unfinished Brexit to be done and the promise of more spending on public services. His renewal was partly bluff and bluster with photo opportunities, but there was also more substance than there likely would be with Truss. Once she does ethics and tax cuts that will amount to a difference in judgment on the scope of borrowing over the next three years, there won’t be much else that will be different. The gap between his fiscal position and that of Sunak is significant, but its effects will not match his rhetoric of radical change and an end to the status quo.
To keep up to date with all the latest opinions and comments, sign up for our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter. click here
Indeed, it is more likely to be blamed, as Sunak puts it, for making inflation worse. If she avoids early stumbles, she could be hailed as the most honest leader the nation needs in times of economic crisis. But her ability to portray herself as the authentic embodiment of the opposite of who she was is likely to wear thin quickly.
Each renewal has a price. At some point, a government party runs out. Each wave of dispossessed ministers creates new infidelities. Leadership campaign animosities, from fairy tales to unsuitability for office, are taking their toll. It’s as if the Conservative Party is profiting from the descent into civil war. The Boris betrayed myth is strong among party members and, if the opinion polls turn and the next general election looks set to head for a hung parliament, many of them will believe (and Johnson will tell them) that if only if they had stayed with him, they would have won him.
I don’t think that would be true. The Parliamentary Party got rid of Johnson because most British voters had decided he was more dishonest for a politician than usual. But they won’t be fooled by Truss’ gimmick pretending to be a new government; after two years of crisis, it will probably look a lot like the end of 14 years of inconsistent Conservative government. This magic will no longer work.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/tory-leadership-liz-truss-rishi-sunak-b2134686.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Billie Eilish surprises fans with ‘Happier Than Ever’ set at Amoeba LA July 30, 2022
- Clear your electricity dues, PM Modi reminds states; this is what they owe July 30, 2022
- Stranger Things actor Eddie Munson meets Metallica July 30, 2022
- How the Fashion Industry “Tricks” Customers Into Thinking They’re Buying Green July 30, 2022
- Tackling Climate Change and the State of the Economy : NPR July 30, 2022