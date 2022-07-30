Liz Truss pulled off Boris Johnson’s trick by appearing to propose a change of government







Boris Johnson has pulled off a remarkable feat of presenting himself as a new government that had nothing to do with the nine-year-old Conservative Party. Now Liz Truss is about to succeed with the same trick. Fool me once, and so on.

Will Walden, Johnson’s adviser as mayor of London and foreign secretary who helped lead his leadership campaign in 2019, watched Truss during the roundups on Thursday. She did an extraordinary thing, he told LBCthat’s what Boris did in 2019, she almost painted a totally new picture for government.

It is easy to point out the contradictions. She has been in government for 10 years and is still in cabinet, unlike her opponent. She is running as a Johnson supporter, supported by Johnson and as a candidate for change. It involves a complicated untold story: that Johnson wanted to cut taxes but was a prisoner of the Treasury and, now that Rishi Sunak is out of the way, she can be the prime minister Johnson wanted to be.

Members of the Conservative Party want to believe it, but it is not true. Johnson managed to present his government as a fresh start mainly because of Brexit, but also because he changed direction. He was an interventionist conservative from a big state, a Brexity Hezza, as he put it. Theresa May had begun to move away from the constrained public spending of the coalition years, but lacked conviction. It took the promises of Johnson’s 2019 NHS, schools and police manifesto to dramatize the change.

Naturally, Johnson also wanted to cut taxes, but, as Sunak tried to explain yesterday to Andrew Neil, if you want good public services, they ultimately have to be paid for by taxes. Johnson could not challenge this economic reality when she was in government, but Truss, by virtue of her position outside government in the Foreign Office, may dismiss it as Treasury orthodoxy.

And she wins, because party members want to believe. They don’t want to accept that the 400 billion in coronavirus spending was real money, so when Truss says it can be put in a compartment called war debt and forgotten, they nod and move on. .

Success will create its own aura. If Truss becomes prime minister, the government will look renewed. Without referring to Johnson by name, she will disown him by imposing new standards of probity in politics. A Ministerial Standards Advisor will be appointed and empowered. Tax cuts will be announced and, as this is an exciting new government, no one will pay too much attention to the stealth tax hikes imposed at the same time.

She and the Tories will enjoy a rebound in opinion polls as the nation rejoices in the return of John Redwood as cabinet minister. But it is unlikely to work for long.

The trick of renewing a ruling party is difficult to pull off. Johnson was successful in the last election, with the advantages of Jeremy Corbyn as his opponent, an unfinished Brexit to be done and the promise of more spending on public services. His renewal was partly bluff and bluster with photo opportunities, but there was also more substance than there likely would be with Truss. Once she does ethics and tax cuts that will amount to a difference in judgment on the scope of borrowing over the next three years, there won’t be much else that will be different. The gap between his fiscal position and that of Sunak is significant, but its effects will not match his rhetoric of radical change and an end to the status quo.

Indeed, it is more likely to be blamed, as Sunak puts it, for making inflation worse. If she avoids early stumbles, she could be hailed as the most honest leader the nation needs in times of economic crisis. But her ability to portray herself as the authentic embodiment of the opposite of who she was is likely to wear thin quickly.

Each renewal has a price. At some point, a government party runs out. Each wave of dispossessed ministers creates new infidelities. Leadership campaign animosities, from fairy tales to unsuitability for office, are taking their toll. It’s as if the Conservative Party is profiting from the descent into civil war. The Boris betrayed myth is strong among party members and, if the opinion polls turn and the next general election looks set to head for a hung parliament, many of them will believe (and Johnson will tell them) that if only if they had stayed with him, they would have won him.

I don’t think that would be true. The Parliamentary Party got rid of Johnson because most British voters had decided he was more dishonest for a politician than usual. But they won’t be fooled by Truss’ gimmick pretending to be a new government; after two years of crisis, it will probably look a lot like the end of 14 years of inconsistent Conservative government. This magic will no longer work.