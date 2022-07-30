Justice Department doesn’t want oath keepers blaming Trump at trial





The Justice Department is trying to prevent oath keepers they accused of seditious conspiracy from blaming Donald Trump when they stand trial in federal court later this year, according to a court filing.

The DOJ’s demands come as both sides in the case seek to shape the boundaries of the jury trial. Several new pre-trial court filings on Friday also serve as a preview of what the DOJ plans to show at trial. This includes threatening notes and messages, including one labeled a list of deaths involving government officials, defense attorneys say.

The approach prosecutors plan for the trial is to keep a jury focused on the defendants’ individual responsibilities and not allow them to say they were following Trump’s orders, according to the filing.

Any defense of public authority put forward by the defendants would fail for two reasons: no government official possessed the real power to order criminal actions against the defendants and, in any event, it would have been objectively unreasonable to rely on such an order, the Justice Department said. trial attorneys wrote about the case on Friday. President Trump had no authority to permit or authorize a conspiracy to forcibly oppose the authority of the government or the execution of the laws of the United States, nor could he have legally sanction the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6 or any other of the other criminal acts allegedly perpetrated by the defendants.

Prosecutors also want to prevent the defendants from trying to argue that Capitol law enforcement condoned the rioters’ actions because they failed to stop the breach in the building, according to their court documents Friday.

The Justice Department has used the same approach with other Jan. 6 defendants facing trial in recent months, to limit the excuses defense teams could try with juries. A judge will ultimately decide what is allowed.

The Oath Keepers are accused of plotting to block the transfer of power in 2020 by training in advance, then stockpiling weapons around the Washington, D.C., borders for January 6 and advancing together on Capitol Hill. .

The defendants, for their part, are also trying to keep the details out of the trial. One of the defendants, Thomas Caldwell, asked the judge not to allow a jury to learn that he was trying to buy or build firearms, which his co-defendant Jessica Watkins had alleged manufacturing instructions for. bombs and that a document labeled as a death list was found. at his home in the days following the January 6 attack.

The handwritten note included the names of Georgia election officials. Prosecutors would like to use it at trial as evidence of his intent, according to court documents from Friday, but Caldwells’ lawyers say it was simply a notepad and not a list.

The government’s trial strategy appears to focus on putting a nefarious spin on every private communication Caldwell and his co-defendants have ever made, then showing the jury a bunch of gun photos, the lawyers for Caldwells in the court filing. They quoted a text that Caldwell wrote to a friend saying: Tell me who to shoot first and I’m in! a political joke, the lawyers argue before Caldwell mentions health agency chief Anthony Fauci, then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others, writing: There just aren’t enough bales to properly thin out the herd!

Watkins’ attorneys argue that the bomb-making instructions are irrelevant to the case.

The Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy case is scheduled to go to trial initially in Washington, DC, in September. There are nine total defendants fighting their charges, including Rhodes.

So far, twelve defendants on January 6 have been convicted in trials under the sprawling investigation, and more than 300 of the 800 defendants have pleaded guilty, including two who admitted seditious conspiracy.

Only one misdemeanor charged among the hundreds of cases on January 6 was acquitted by a judge.

