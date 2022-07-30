China-Iran Regimes Deepen Alliance: Xi Jinping Calls on Ebrahim Raisi for Greater Coordination in International Affairs





The Chinese and Iranian presidents had a telephone conversation to define a common strategy. West remains vigilant over developments in China-Iran relations Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on Friday, in which he explained that the two countries should “firmly support and strengthen their coordination in regional and international affairs”.the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported last night. Faced with a “turbulent” global situation, China and Iran “have strengthened their solidarity and cooperation”assured Xi, that he explained that his country sees relations with Iran “from a strategic point of view” and that it is ready to work with the Persian nation to “give a boost and make progress” in said relations, according to a press release from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks as he arrives by high-speed train ahead of the 25th anniversary of the handover of the former British colony to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2022. Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS Xi said China has always stressed the importance of “cooperation and solidarity” in resolving “security issues in the Middle East” and announced that Beijing readiness to work with Tehran to steer the development of the international order in a more just and equitable direction. For his part, Raisi expressed confidence that “China-Iran relations will reach a higher level of development in the future” and assured that one of his country’s priorities is “to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership with China”. /p> Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a news conference after the Astana Process summit in Tehran, Iran, July 19, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS Raisi said the two Asian countries They oppose hegemonism, unilateralism, interference in the internal affairs of other countries, illegal unilateral sanctions and double standards.. Finally, Raisi expressed Iran’s support for “China’s proposals for global development and security”. Last year, China and Iran concluded a 25-year economic cooperation agreement that broadly provides for Chinese investment in Iran’s energy and infrastructure sectors. In exchange, Tehran, a major hydrocarbon producer that has been hit hard by US sanctions, provides Beijing with a stable supply of oil and gas at competitive prices. Meeting on December 27 of Iran and six major powers, including the United States indirectly, in Vienna to try to save the nuclear agreement which limits the Iranian nuclear program. EFE/EU Delegation in Vienna/EEAS The partnership between China and Iran began to take shape with Xi Jinping’s visit to Tehran in January 2016, during which 17 cooperation agreements were signed and there was talk of increasing trade to 600 billion dollars in a decade. During the last years, Beijing has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and its support for the resumption of talks to implement the Iran nuclear agreement.abandoned by the North American country in 2018. West pressures Iran to return to nuclear deal Western powers are pressuring Iran to agree to revive its 2015 nuclear deal after months of deadlock in negotiations, warning him that what is on the table now is “the best possible deal”. Commissioner for Foreign Policy of the European Union, Joseph Borrellwho led the lengthy negotiations in Vienna, said on Wednesday that now is the time to make a decision if we want to save the iranian nuclear deal. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna meanwhile said that a return to full compliance with the agreement “is still possible, but for that a positive response from Iran is needed as soon as possible”. The statements reflect growing concern that time is running out to salvage the deal, in part ahead of the US midterm elections. (With information from EFE and AP)

