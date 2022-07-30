British Pak businessman under scanner used charity cricket match to fund Imran party: report





A UK-based Pakistani businessman accused of embezzlement in the US provided foreign funding to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party by hosting private cricket matches, the Financial has reported. Times. The daily reports that the Khans’ party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, also received funds from a UAE minister who is a member of the royal family.

Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi, 62, founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, was indicted in the United States in 2019 for embezzling funds from the Gates Foundation and other investors, intended for the construction of hospitals in Asia and Africa. Arrested at London Heathrow Airport in April 2019, Naqvi would effectively be under house arrest. He faces 291 years in prison if convicted of the US charges. His appeal against extradition to the United States is expected to be concluded later this year.

The revelations may be damaging for Khan, who casts himself as an anti-corruption crusader against established family-run political parties in Pakistan. The matter is being investigated by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the report, Naqvi chaired the Wootton T20 Cup from 2010 to 2012, the main event was a cricket match between groups with made-up names which was used to raise between £2,000 and £2,500 from guests for parties. unspecified philanthropic causes.

It’s the type of charity fundraising that happens every summer in the UK. What makes it unusual is that the ultimate benefactor was a political party in Pakistan. The fee was paid to Wootton Cricket Ltd, which despite its name was a Cayman Islands-incorporated company owned by Naqvi, and the money was used to fund Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf political party of the Khans, according to Financial Times report. .

Pakistan prohibits foreign nationals and companies from funding political parties, but Abraaj’s emails and internal documents seen by the Financial Times, including a bank statement covering the period February 28 to May 30, 2013 for a Wootton account Cricket in the United Arab Emirates, shows that both companies and foreign nationals as well as Pakistani citizens sent millions of dollars to Wootton Cricket before the money was transferred from the account in Pakistan for the PTI, according to the report.

Khan, a World Cup-winning captain, stood before Pakistan’s 2013 general election as an anti-corruption crusader and his party became the third largest in the National Assembly.

The Pakistan Election Commission has been investigating the funding of the PTI for several years. According to the report, the investigation follows a complaint filed by Akbar S Babar, who helped establish the PTI, in December 2014.

The Financial Times report said that in January Pakistan’s Election Commissions Oversight Committee released a damning report in which it said the PTI was receiving funds from foreign nationals and companies and accused it of under-reporting. declare funds and conceal dozens of bank accounts.

Wootton Cricket was named in the report, but Naqvi was not identified as its owner. Wootton Crickets’ bank statement shows it received $1.3 million on March 14, 2013 from Abraaj Investment Management Ltd, the fund management unit of private equity firm Naqvis, bolstering previous accounts. balance of $5,431. Later the same day, $1.3 million was transferred directly from the account to a PTI bank account in Pakistan. Abraaj charged the cost to a holding company through which he controlled K-Electric, the electricity provider for Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, according to the report.

An additional $2 million was paid into the Wootton Cricket account in April 2013 by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan, a member of the Royal House of Abu Dhabi, Minister and Chairman of Pakistans Bank Alfalah, according to the report.

The report states that Imran Khan visited Wootton Place in 2002. In a written response to questions from the British newspaper, the former cricketer said he went to a fundraising event attended by many PTI supporters. Khan said neither he nor his party were aware that Abraaj provided $1.3 million through Wootton Cricket.

Arif Naqvi also made a statement which was filed with the electoral commission, which has not been denied by anyone, that the money came from donations at a cricket match and that the money he collected had been sent through his company Wootton Cricket, Khan wrote. He said he was waiting for the report of the investigation from the electoral commissions. It will not be appropriate to prejudge the PTI, he said.

