Opinion: Judge Alito’s careless remarks about Prince Harry and Boris Johnson





In what began as a serious speech about the need to protect religious freedom, Alito mocked foreign leaders who criticized the controversial ruling he authored in the Dobbs v. Jackson case, which ended a federal right to abortion. last month

He then told his audience of mostly friendly law professors at a Roman feast: “I had the honor of writing, I think, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of this institution that has been lambasted by a whole host of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law…”

“One of them was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” Alito said before pausing for comic effect. “But he paid the price,” he added, referring to Johnson’s resignation earlier this month.

Undoubtedly emboldened by the scattered laughs and light applause inspired by his snipe of Boris Johnson, Alito then followed up with a comment that fell completely flat. “But what really hurt me, what really hurt me, was when the Duke of Sussex spoke to the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision, the name of which cannot be pronounced, with the Russian attack on Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian comment sparked an uncomfortable silence, which seemed to indicate that the public was unsure whether the story was meant to be funny or just a reflection of Alito’s seemingly low opinion of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Alito’s comments about the Prime Minister and the Duke of Sussex were inappropriate for any Supreme Court justice speaking in a foreign country or, for that matter, even the United States. The court generally declines to adjudicate matters that involve foreign policy, as the Constitution generally leaves such matters exclusively to the president, with the occasional advice and consent of Congress. There is no mention in the Constitution of itinerant Supreme Court justices attacking foreign leaders who disagree with the Court’s pronouncements. This is a critical time for the reputation and stability of the Supreme Court, given the substantial anger expressed by many Americans over the overturning of Roe v. Wade after 49 years. There have been “court-packing” proposals supported by many members of Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden have suggested a commission to study the idea. The proposal would increase the number of Supreme Court justices, diluting the power of the Court’s current conservative wing. With his speech in Rome, Alito demonstrated that he was not Antonin Scalia, whose wit and charm in public appearances impressed many, including even those who disagreed with his politics. conservative. Many Americans were no doubt surprised that Alito or any Supreme Court justice was allowed to comment publicly on a recent Supreme Court decision. Congressional televised hearings for Supreme Court nominees have taught Americans that they will always refuse or deflect direct answers to any question that may come before the court. His home confirmation hearing in 2006, Alito deflected questions about Roe v Wade with a version of an answer given by many other conservative court candidates saying the decision was “an important Supreme Court precedent” and “is within the books for a long time.” This response was then supplemented with a comment from Alito suggesting that he would not commit in advance to his position in future cases as he would not want a litigant to believe that he had already made a decision. on a case without first hearing the facts. Many Americans were probably shocked to hear a Supreme Court justice deliver a public speech of any kind. Although judges sometimes make public speeches, they normally scrupulously avoid any discussion of matters related to current or upcoming cases. And abortion issues are still on the docket of federal courts across the country on their eventual trip to the Supreme Court. The Dobbs v. Jackson won’t end litigation over the nuances of abortion laws across the country. Public confidence in the court does not require judges to avoid speech, but it does require them to be sensible and discreet in the topics they choose. Alito displayed extraordinarily poor judgment in discussing the Roe v. Wade in a foreign country, even jokingly, while cases related to the abortion issue are pending in the United States. Discussions of this important issue by Supreme Court justices should take place in open, public American courtrooms rather than before a private group in the auditorium of a foreign country.

