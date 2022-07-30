LG will relocate its Chinese factory to Indonesia and invest in IKN





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Investment Affairs Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said that LG Electronics will relocate their China factory to Indonesia including their research and development. Bahlil conveyed the news following his meeting with LG Corporation CEO Brian Kwon as well as President Joko Widodo or Jokowi in South Korea. “The relocation plan is good news for Indonesia. The Ministry of Investment will facilitate [the process starting] from the permit to the completion of the investment,” the minister said in a written statement on Saturday July 30. Bahlil said LG reiterated its investment plan in Indonesia. Apart from the relocation of the factory, the South Korean company also intended to invest in the development of the new Indonesian capital or IKN Nusantara. In addition, LG will build an integrated electric vehicle battery industry from upstream to downstream. Brian Kwon believes that the Indonesian government is serious about the development of renewable energy, which can bring great progress to the country. Therefore, he said, LG Corporation is committed to realizing the integrated EV battery industry in Indonesia with an overall development plan worth $9.8 billion. LG also plans to help develop the smart city plan in IKN. Brian hopes the overall investment will go as planned. However, he sees that there must be development in the quality of human resources to balance South Korea’s technology transfer. During the president’s working visit to Seoul, South Korea, Jokowi met with ten CEOs of South Korean companies. All ten companies were considered interested in investing in Indonesia. The meeting recorded an investment commitment of $6.72 billion. Data from the Ministry of Investment showed that from 2017 to the first half of 2022, South Korea ranks fifth among the top contributors of foreign investment in Indonesia, with a total investment made of $9.08 billion. RIANI SANUSI PUTRI Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

