China announces military drill against Taiwan





BEIJING China said it was conducting military exercises on Saturday off its coast facing Taiwan after a warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the United States House of Representatives to abandon possible plans to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. The ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, conducted live-fire drills near the Pingtan Islands off Fujian province from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said. . The Maritime Safety Administration has warned ships to avoid the area. Such exercises usually involve artillery. The one-sentence announcement gave no indication whether Saturday’s drill could also include missiles, fighter jets or other weapons. Pelosi, who would be the highest elected american visit Taiwan since 1997, has not yet confirmed his intention to go there. President Xi Jinping warned his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in a phone call on Thursday against any outside interference in Beijing’s relations with the island. A d China says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. He sees visits from US officials as encouragement for the island to formalize its decades-old de facto independence. The Department of Defense warned Washington this week not to allow Pelosi, who is on par with Biden as head of one of the three branches of government, to travel to Taiwan. A spokesman said the PLA would take unspecified strong measures to stop pro-independence activities. The PLA has flown increasing numbers of fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan and has in the past fired missiles at shipping lanes towards the island. Taiwan and China separated in 1949 after a civil war that ended in a communist victory on the mainland. The two governments say they are one country, but disagree on who gets national leadership. They have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment.

