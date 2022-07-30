Recent report on PTI ‘corruption’ could damage Imran Khan’s image





The recent report on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is expected to damage the image of Imran Khan, who has used corruption as his main weapon against other parties in Pakistan, unless the country’s polling body announces its 2014 pending verdict on the foreign funding case. The PTI formed by the former Pakistani Prime Minister whose political rise is the fruit of anti-corruption rhetoric had received funding via a private cricket tournament organized by a Pakistani tycoon.

The Financial Times reported that the PTI formed by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had received funding through a private cricket tournament hosted by a Pakistani tycoon. The report says Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi, founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, chaired the “Wootton T20 Cup” from 2010 to 2012 which coined names – the Peshawar Perverts or the Faisalabad Fothermuckers. Guests were asked to pay between £2,000 and £2,500 each to attend, with the money going to unspecified “philanthropic causes”.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has been investigating the funding of the PTI for several years. The ECP has completed its investigation into the case. The investigation had been ongoing since 2014 and the case was filed by one of the founding members of PTI, Akbar S Babar, but the verdict has yet to be announced. The Pakistani government led by Shahbaz Sharif and its coalition partners have demanded that the ECP make its findings public.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the ECP for delaying a verdict on Imran Khan in the “foreign funding” case and said it was a classic example of how the “Ladla” ( Imran) was protected. Sharif alleged that for a long time a pass was given to the PTI leader for his repeated and brazen attacks on state institutions, which have harmed the country, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce a long-delayed judgment on the PTI foreign funding case. For a long time, Imran Niazi has been given a pass despite his repeated and brazen attacks on state institutions. The impunity granted to him has harmed the country,” Shehbaz said in a tweet. Earlier on April 14, Islamabad High Court Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani denied the request to prevent access to case files to Babar from the PTI and a request to remove him from the funding proceedings. foreign.

During the hearing, the petitioner Babar’s financial expert, Arsalan Wardak, stressed that it was an “established fact” that money had been received from Britain. He also pointed out that no one was aware of the origin of the money received from Canada, the Dawn newspaper reported. “Funds have been received from Wootton Cricket Limited for which the registration number has been provided. A further $49,000 has been received from another company in the UAE,” he said, adding that the PTI did not deny having received these funds.

The financial expert also pointed out that the donor lists lacked several details. “The PTI received funds from 13 countries. There is no record of the 20 million rupees received at the PTI Chairman’s office,” he said. (ANI)

