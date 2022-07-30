Trump’s defamation case against CNN is weak but may foreshadow his criminal defense





This week, CNN received a 282-page letter from former President Trump. The “Notice of Intent” to sue includes dozens of prior transcripts and online stories of relentless anti-Trump coverage on the network. However, there is one line that stood out; he said Trump subjectively believes the 2020 presidential election results sparked fraudulent voting activity in several key states.

The line does not constitute a civil libel case, but it could offer a criminal defense if Attorney General Merrick Garland charges Trump in an ongoing grand jury investigation.

As a defamation suit, the length of the exhibits hardly compensates for the limited case law supporting Trump’s claim. Trump faces a tough constitutional standard applied to officials and public figures. Under this “actual malice standard,” he must show that CNN had actual knowledge of the falsity of a statement or showed reckless disregard as to whether it was true or false.

Trump has long opposed this standard and has called for it to be changed to allow for greater media accountability. Ironically, liberals such as Harvard professor Cass Sunstein have also called for a wider use of defamation to combat “fake news”. However, the courts did not accept such invitations. The standard is designed to make libel actions more difficult, to give the free press breathing space to perform its key function in our system.

CNN’s reporting in some articles that Trump lied about voter fraud was clearly protected opinion. In other reports, it was based on the opinions of experts or sources. In either case, a defamation case cannot stand on the allegation “I thought that was true”. The question is whether CNN knew it was fake or didn’t care if it was fake or real.

This claim, however, might have more success in a criminal prosecution.

Some of us continue to question the basis of the criminal charges against Trump based on the current evidence. The House committee on Jan. 6 promised to present compelling evidence in support of the criminal charges, but it has yet to present the case after eight hearings. Even some Democratic figures, including former prosecutor and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (DN.D.), don’t think a strong case has been presented for an indictment.

I have long argued that current or former presidents should be charged when there is clear evidence of a crime, including the cases of former Presidents Nixon and Clinton. The Justice Department, however, has long taken a more cautious approach. Although a federal judge ruled Clinton committed perjury, which even some of his supporters admitted, he was not charged. .

I have always disagreed with this view, believing that if a president commits a crime, prosecution strengthens the nation by showing his commitment to the rule of law.

However, this is not an invitation to improvisation or impulse. If a former president is to sit in the dock, the case must be strong enough to refute any question of motivation or political influence.

This is not the current case against Trump.

While Trump has been impeached for inciting an insurrection, there has been a noticeable shift away from that dubious basis for an indictment. Most current lawsuit appeals relate to conspiracy to defraud the United States (18 USC 371) and corrupt obstruction of due process (18 USC 1512(c)).

Any prosecution will have to overcome significant constitutional headwinds, including the protection of free speech and the right to protest (and to call for such protests). However, the central problem remains Trump’s state of mind.

Trump maintains that he believed the election was stolen and that he had a legal basis to challenge its certification. Democrats in Congress (including some members of the Jan. 6 committee) have challenged certifications from previous elections, including Trump’s 2016 victory; past election controversies have also involved rival voter lists presented to Congress. And Trump had a team of lawyers advising him that these were valid claims.

Democrats tried to undermine such a defense by referring to Trump’s personal attorneys as Team Crazy and noting that not only White House lawyers but most legal experts disagreed. their analysis. They insist that no one would believe these claims were credible. The committee’s case, however, was constructed without a modicum of balance in the presentation of the evidence. Even citing Trump’s much condemned rally speech, the committee has steadily edited out its line that I know everyone here will soon be heading to the Capitol to peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard.

Some insist that Trump’s mindset can be called “willful blindness” and that he must have known there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. It is true that willful blindness can be used by prosecutors when they cannot prove actual knowledge, but this remains highly controversial. As one expert noted, “There is enormous confusion in this area of ​​the law and a hidden sense that something is fundamentally wrong.”

When one administration pursues a former (and possibly future) political opponent, still others may seem “crooked.” Even under the alternative demonstration, voluntary does not include politically delusional or provocative defendants. Millions of Americans still believe there is evidence of voter fraud. Additionally, the Jan. 6 committee painted Trump as a delusional self-centered who refused to accept that he could lose to President Biden. Even former Attorney General William Barr said Trump refused to have opposing views and added, I thought, boy, if he really believes these things, he’s, you know, lost touch with, s is detached from reality.

Maybe, but Trump wouldn’t be condemned for losing his sense of reality. He looks like he had a host of lawyers around him supporting that view.

Certainly, the odds of convicting Trump of most crimes before a jury in Washington, DC are very high. In a city that gave Biden more than 92% of its vote (and Trump about 5%), the defense couldn’t cope with a worse jury pool.

However, that doesn’t mean he would stand up on appeal. In the meantime, a weak or creative conviction case would tear the country apart.

For his adversary’s administration to be able to prosecute him, the case must be more than plausible. He must be unassailable.

Prosecutors need more than just repeating that it’s “inconceivable” that Trump didn’t know he lost the election. In the movie The Princess Bride, it was Vizzini’s character’s go-to line, using it to avoid questioning. For many Trump critics, it serves the same purpose.

They argue that it is “inconceivable” that Trump believed what he said about the “stolen” election, so what he said must have been criminal.

Real versus Imposter: Manipulating Election Integrity

Yet, as another character in the film told Vizzini, “You keep using that word. I don’t think it means what you think it means.

It means even less in a criminal case against a past or current president. Garland will need more than an accusation from Vizzini to make a case against Trump.

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.

