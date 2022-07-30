KAPT transmits a number of contributions to President Jokowi





President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo otherwise known as Jokowi, gathered a number of volunteer supporter groups at the Presidential Palace in Bogor on Friday (29/7/2022). During the meeting, President Jokowi shared the current national and global situation. One of those who attended the meeting was the National Coordinator of the Higher Education Alumni Community (KAPT), Bambang J Pramono. Bambag said Jokowi reminded volunteers to anticipate global crises that have occurred in a number of countries. It is hoped that the group of volunteers can jointly provide feedback or solutions regarding these conditions. During the meeting, the President reminded us that the global situation is not good and that a global crisis will occur, even in a number of countries that are currently experiencing it. While the pandemic is expected to continue, Bambang said. Bambang continued, Jokowi also said that Indonesia has successfully coped with the pandemic, so the current economic conditions are good with 5% economic growth, 40% export growth, development benefits infrastructure and downstream are starting to make themselves felt. However, Jokowi reminded us not to be negligent and to prepare for all possibilities. “For this reason, President Jokowi has approached us as a voluntary support body so that together we can help the government to provide solutions so that the crisis does not have a major impact on the Indonesian economy,” said Bambang, colloquially referred to as Cak Gembos. . Bambang said Jokowi also said that we must show that volunteers are always strong, working with volunteers to carry out activities in neighborhoods in different cities to capture people’s aspirations. Bambang added that as a voluntary body supporting President Jokowi, KAPT also passed on a number of notes that the President should pay attention to in managing his current government. Previously, I had transmitted several notes from KAPT, the need to maintain a favorable situation so that the succession of power goes smoothly and avoids abrupt fractions. We hope the power shift will come through a soft landing, Bambang said. He continued, KAPT hopes that the successor to the national leadership can maintain President Jokowi’s legacy so that the ongoing process of change can be sustained. So that the programs that favor the people don’t break or disappear. “I also convey that there is a need to respond to the public assessment that the president is surrounded by the oligarchy of capital by placing more emphasis on a pro-people agenda and leaving no space for presidential aides to maneuver with the agenda of the capital oligarchy,” Bambang concluded. Of note, a number of voluntary bodies supporting President Jokowi who have been invited to Bogor Palace besides KAPT are Jokowi National Secretariat, Projo, BaraJP, Kornas de Jokowi, RPJB, etc. (Ucu Nur Arif Jauhar /Editor: Iman NR ) Latest posts by Ucu Nur Arif Jauhar (see everything) LILY: 31

