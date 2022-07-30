Fox News is ghosting Donald Trump, and his diapers are in a heap about it





So what gives? Is the honeymoon really over and, if so, who gets custody of the lawless orc horde?

The New York Times:

The network, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch and spurred Mr Trump’s rise from real estate developer and reality TV star to the White House, now often bypasses him in favor of featuring other Republicans.

In the opinion of the former presidents, according to two people who spoke to him recently, Foxs ignoring him is a far worse affront than posting stories and comments he complains are too negative. The network effectively displaces it from its preferred location: the center of the information cycle.

Oh oh. They ignore it? It’s worse than throwing it outright. Rupert better double guard his pet rabbit.

Among the Foxs, other recent clashes against McSloven include:

The network declined to air Trump’s July 22 rally in Arizona, where he telegraphed his likely 2024 Vengeance Tour. Instead, it aired a Laura Ingraham interview with Ron DeSantis. On the same day Fox chose not to air Trump’s speech to a group of conservatives in Washington, D.C., it aired 17 minutes of a live speech by Mike Pence, who currently votes just slightly ahead of Ross Perot and Michael Dukakis. Fox anchor Bret Baier recently said that the House committees’ Jan. 6 investigation of Trump and the focus on Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction during the Capitol coup made the awful former president. According to the Times, Trump recently complained to his aides that even Sean Hannity had ghosted him. Trump last appeared on Hannitys on April 13, which was also the last day Trump was interviewed by anyone on the network. And that! Oh, my God! A recent FoxNews.com segment highlighted Trump supporters who were extremely unenthusiastic about a possible third campaign, saying they thought his time was over and was a bit too polarizing. These voters choose a replacement? Ron DeSantis, of course.

None of this means the relationship won’t be fixed, of course. If Fox ultimately decides that another Trump term would advance the cause of evil more than a DeSantis first term, they could very well flip-flop again.

But it seems that, for now at least, the Murdochs have decided to go in a different direction.

Skepticism towards the former chairman extends to the highest levels of the company, according to two people familiar with the thinking of Mr Murdoch, the chairman, and his son Lachlan, the chief executive. It also reflects concerns Republicans in Washington, like Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Minority Leader, have expressed to the Murdochs about the potential damage Mr. Trump could do to party chances in the upcoming election, by especially his chances of taking control of the Senate.

Hmm, are Mitch & Co. also concerned that Trump has literally tried to end America and promises to try again if and when he fails in his next attempt to methodically eat our faces? Because it’s just a tiny bit more concerning than the current mid-term GOP outlook.

Again, we should take all the little blessings we can get these days. If Fox can be a little less gruesome in his long-term pursuit of soul-macerating evil, perhaps we shouldn’t be staring a gift-of-the-mouth horseman of the apocalypse.

And yes, I know Ron DeSantis is arguably worse than The Former Guy, but he’s got the wet fluff personality. And I would be a little less worried that he bombed California for denying him his electoral votes. But hey, I was wrong before.

Check out Aldous J. Pennyfarthings’ four-volume compendium on Trump, including the finale, Goodbye, Asshat: 101 Farewell Letters to Donald Trump, at this link. Or, if you prefer a test drive, you can download Goodbye’s epilogue, Asshat for the low price of FREE.

