Turkish opposition praises Baerbock for his criticism of Erdogan’s policies | News | DW





Mithat Sancar, a Turkish opposition politician, thanked German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Saturday for her outspoken criticism of Ankara’s government during a visit to the country. Baerbock on Friday put pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration over human rights, its crackdown on opponents and a planned military operation in northern Syria. At a joint press conference in Istanbul and earlier in Athens, Baerbock also sided with Greece in its ongoing territorial dispute with Turkey over several Aegean islands. What did opposition leader Sancar say? Sancar, co-chair of the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), praised Baerbock, saying she had not avoided the “necessary confrontation” in talks with her Turkish counterpart. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Germany had lost its neutrality as a mediator in the territorial dispute with Greece since Angela Merkel’s departure as chancellor last year. He urged Berlin to listen to both sides “without prejudice”. The pair also clashed over the Syrian conflict and the imprisonment of Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala. On Saturday, Baerbock met with HDP leaders; the largest opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP); and the conservative nationalist Iyi (good) party. She then met the three opposition representatives and visited a counseling center for women victims of domestic violence. She was also to visit a center for refugees from Syria and Iraq. Baerbock visited the mausoleum of state founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, where she laid a wreath. Erdogan weakened, could ban the Kurdish party Under Erdogan’s leadership, Turkey has been regularly pilloried for undermining basic human and democratic rights. International groups accuse him of using the justice system as a political tool, especially as thousands of judges were deposed following the failed 2016 coup. Turkey is due to hold parliamentary and presidential elections next June, and opposition parties believe they have the best chance of securing a parliamentary majority than at any time during Erdogan’s 19-year rule. Current polls show the president’s conservative Islamic Justice and Development Party will struggle to maintain its grip, in part because of Turkey’s economic and currency crisis. Sancar predicts pro-Kurdish party will be banned There are fears that Erdogan is seeking to ban the HDP over its alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a separatist movement that Ankara considers a terrorist organization. When asked if his party could soon be banned by Turkish authorities for its links to separatism, Sancar said he expected such a move before next year’s elections. Sancar called on the international community to take action if Turkey carries out a military offensive in northern Syria, warning that such a move could have “fatal consequences” and strengthen terrorist groups such as the “Islamic State”. . mm/fb (AFP, dpa)

