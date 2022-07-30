CWG 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Sanket Sargar on winning silver

Indian Sanket Sargar won the silver medal in men’s 55kg weightlifting on Saturday to open the country’s prize pool at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Sargar lifted a total of 248kg in the snatch and clean and jerk and was beaten in first place by just one kg as Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Sargar on his achievement.

“An outstanding effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging of the prestigious silver medal is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,” the Prime Minister wrote. Modi on Twitter.

Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal with a clean and jerk lift of 142kg that propelled the Indian to second place.

Aniq (249 kg) broke the Games record in the clean and jerk by lifting 249 kg (107 kg + 142 kg) to win gold, while Dilanka Isuru Kumara of Sri Lanka lifted 225 kg (105 kg + 120 kg ) to win bronze.

It is a first major medal in a multi-sport event for the 21-year-old from Sangli, Maharashtra.

Sargar outshot all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into the clean and jerk.

But the Indian was only able to perform one lift in the clean and jerk section as he apparently injured himself and looked dying after failing to lift 139kg on his second and third attempts.

Sanket Sagar hails from Sangli in Maharashtra. The 22-year-old is the defending national champion in his 55kg weight class. Earlier in February this year, he qualified for the Commonwealth Games with his performance at the Singapore International Weightlifting event.

(With PTI inputs)