Politics
CWG 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Sanket Sargar on winning silver
Sanket Sargar won the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Indian Sanket Sargar won the silver medal in men’s 55kg weightlifting on Saturday to open the country’s prize pool at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Sargar lifted a total of 248kg in the snatch and clean and jerk and was beaten in first place by just one kg as Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Sargar on his achievement.
“An outstanding effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging of the prestigious silver medal is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,” the Prime Minister wrote. Modi on Twitter.
Outstanding effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging of the prestigious silver medal is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Pvjjaj0IGm
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022
Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal with a clean and jerk lift of 142kg that propelled the Indian to second place.
Aniq (249 kg) broke the Games record in the clean and jerk by lifting 249 kg (107 kg + 142 kg) to win gold, while Dilanka Isuru Kumara of Sri Lanka lifted 225 kg (105 kg + 120 kg ) to win bronze.
It is a first major medal in a multi-sport event for the 21-year-old from Sangli, Maharashtra.
Sargar outshot all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into the clean and jerk.
But the Indian was only able to perform one lift in the clean and jerk section as he apparently injured himself and looked dying after failing to lift 139kg on his second and third attempts.
Promoted
Sanket Sagar hails from Sangli in Maharashtra. The 22-year-old is the defending national champion in his 55kg weight class. Earlier in February this year, he qualified for the Commonwealth Games with his performance at the Singapore International Weightlifting event.
(With PTI inputs)
Topics discussed in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/commonwealth-games-2022/cwg-2022-pm-narendra-modi-congratulates-sanket-sargar-on-winning-silver-medal-3208686
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jennifer Lawrence keeps it casual in a flowing tan dress while stepping out in Manhattan July 30, 2022
- How does the stock market work during a recession? Here’s what history shows | Smart Change: Personal Finances July 30, 2022
- ANTHRAX joins CHUCK D of PUBLIC ENEMY for “Bring The Noise” at the Palladium in Hollywood July 30, 2022
- Recent report on PTI ‘corruption’ could damage Imran Khan’s image July 30, 2022
- The 10 Best College Football Programs of the Decade, Ranked July 30, 2022