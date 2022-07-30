Latest parliamentarians – House of Representatives

Politics
Member of the XI DPR RI Commission Heri Gunawan believed that a progress and breakthrough is very positive, when IP products can be used as collateral to apply for financing in the banking world. The government is facilitating this IP-based funding program for creative economy actors.
In its press release received parliamentary, Saturday (30/7/2022), Hergun, the nickname of Heri Gunawan, appreciated the positive measures taken by the government. This intellectual property may also be submitted to non-banking institutions as collateral to access financing or debt. President Joko Widodo on July 12 signed Government Regulation (PP) Number 24 of 2022 regarding the Implementing Regulations of Law Number 24 of 2019 regarding the Creative Economy.
“In fact, PP number 24 of 2022 is long awaited by creative economy actors. The reason is that law number 29 of 2019 provides for a period of issuance of derivative rules for 2 years. The PP can then have a positive impact on creative economy actors and MSMEs,” Hergun said. interior, music, fine art, product design, fashion, cooking, animated film and video, photography, visual communication design, television and radio, crafts, advertising, art exhibitions, publishing and applications.
Party politician Gerindra believes that this populist regulation will encourage an increase in the credit ratio of MSMEs as most players in the creative economy come in the form of MSMEs. So far, he said, one of the barriers for MSMEs is access to finance due to limited collateral. This guarantee in the form of intellectual property, again, is a great relief for actors in the creative economy.
“According to a report by Bank Indonesia (BI), the ratio of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loans to total bank credit is still at the level of 21.17% in March 2022,” he said. he declares. Hergun then reminded the government that President Jokowi had targeted the MSME lending ratio to reach 30% by 2024. However, the remaining two years would seem elusive. With the presence of this PP it is expected to accelerate the achievement of these objectives.
“This regulation can be a breakthrough to increase bank credit growth to more than 20%, as can be achieved from 2010 to 2013,” said Member of the Legislative Body (Baleg) DPR RI, adding: “In June 2022 , credit growth reached 10.3% This success can be even greater if this rule is immediately applied.
Hergun added that the regulations are also expected to increase the contribution of the creative economy sector to national economic growth. As is known, in 2021, the creative economy will make a significant contribution to the GDP of the national economy, which is 6.98% or 1,134 trillion rupees. The presence of this PP should also be able to increase the economic contribution to the formation of Indonesia’s GDP.
“The objective is optimistic that with the support of IP-based financing, the contribution of the creative economy can increase by up to 100%. If this happens, it will have a positive impact on job creation. , as well as reducing unemployment and poverty,” Hergun said. In addition, the public should be made aware of the requirements for intellectual property that can be used as security for debts.
“In Article 10, it is specified that intellectual property that can serve as the object of debt security in the form of intellectual property that has been registered or registered with the ministry that manages public affairs in the field of law and property intellectual property that has been both independently managed and/or transferred to other parties,” Hergun further explained.
Intellectual property that has been managed means intellectual property that has been commercialized by the owner himself or another party on the basis of the agreement referred to in article 10, letter b. Now it’s just a question of how to socialize this so that all levels of society can know about it. In addition, the government should also provide facilitation to creative economy actors who have not yet met the criteria, so that they can meet the specified requirements.
“The Financial Services Authority (OJK) under the leadership of the new Chairman of the Board of Commissioners should expedite technical regulations, especially with regard to valuation issues, secondary market availability, valuation for liquidation secured intellectual property and the legal infrastructure for the enforcement of these intellectual property rights In addition, banks should also support The PP makes it easier for creative economy actors to apply for credit with collateral of ownership intellectual property while respecting the precautionary principle,” added the West Java IV constituency legislator.
Finally, this man from Sukabumi, said that many hopes were hanging on this new rule. This rule can be applied immediately in the field. Thus, the regulation really has a positive impact on the creative economy and MSMEs, while encouraging higher economic growth while achieving the well-being of the many. (mh/sf)
