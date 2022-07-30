Musadik – Latest News – The Nation





Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, said on Saturday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was an accomplice in a $250 million money laundering case and surety for Arif Naqvi, chief executive of Abraj Capital and Investment, charged by US courts in a range of cases and could face up to 290 years in prison.

How a person [Imran Khan]who is the accomplice and protector in the money laundering of 250 million dollars [Bahria Town case]; and surety for an accused [Arif Naqvi] who US courts suggest should be given 290 years in prison, can be upright and truthful people, the minister questioned at a press conference in response to a presser from PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

He said that $250 million in money laundering was almost a quarter of the current $1.1 billion package from Pakistan and the IMF, and how an accomplice and protector of this illegal activity could be declared Sadiq- o-Amin.

The minister said it was strange that Imran Khan lives in the 200-300 Kanal house in Banigala and claims to have no source of income but to lead a luxurious life.

He said that Arif Naqvi was the person who, as the managing director of a foreign company, set up a cricket club abroad and sent foreign funds to the PTI, which according to the laws of Pakistan, was illegal.

He said Arif Naqvi, who worked as a fund manager for foreign investors, was at risk of being jailed in the UK for fraudulent activities and involvement in different black money schemes. He said the accused was also wanted by US authorities after discovering his illegal activities in America.

According to the law of the land, he said, no political party can obtain funds from other than Pakistani citizens and if anyone received funds from a national or a foreign company, it would be black and illegal money.

