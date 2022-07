Kushner’s new book reveals how Trump and Murdoch reached their truce in 2015

Jared Kushner recalled in his White House memoir, “Breaking History,” released Aug. 23, that shortly after Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, Rupert Murdoch tweeted, When Will Donald Trump he stop embarrassing his friends, not to mention the whole country?

A few days later, the NY Times ran a front-page story about Murdoch’s apprehensions about Trump, with the headline: “Titans Clash as Trump’s Run Fuels His Feud With Murdoch.”

“Trump called me,” Kushner writes. “He clearly had enough. ‘This guy is no good. And I’ll tweet him.'”

“Please, you’re in a Republican primary,” I said, hoping he wasn’t about to post a negative tweet targeting the most powerful man in conservative media. “You don’t need to get on Rupert’s bad side. Give me a few hours to fix it.” I called Rupert and told him I had to see him. “Rupert, I think he might win,” I said, as we sat in his office. “You agree on a lot of issues. You want smaller government. You want lower taxes. You want stronger borders.”

“Rupert listened quizzically, as if he couldn’t imagine that Trump was really serious about the race,” Kushner continued.

The next day he called me and said, “I watched this and maybe I was wrong. He really has a real following. He looks like he’s very popular, like he’s could really be a kingmaker in the Republican primary with the way he plays it. What does Donald want?” “He wants to be president,” I replied. “No, what does he really want?” he asked again. “Look, he doesn’t need a nicer plane,” I said. “He’s got a nice plane. He doesn’t need a nicer house. He doesn’t need anything. He’s tired of politicians screwing up the country, and he thinks he could do a better job.” “Interesting,” said Rupert. truce, for now.

Between the Lines: Kushner’s Murdoch Conversation began a symbiotic relationship that involved Fox News host Sean Hannity becoming an informal adviser to Trump. It reached its apotheosis when former Fox News executive Bill Shine joined the White House staff and treated 1600 Pennsylvania like a TV.

Trump has always been obsessed with Rupert Murdoch. This obsession continues today as he sees the harsh editorials against Trump published in Murdoch’s American newspaper gems, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

The Trump-Fox relationship changed forever on election night 2020, when Fox’s policy office was the first to call Arizona for Biden, angering Trump and his aides.

As Jonathan Swan reported in the Axios series “Off the Rails,” late on election night, Trump told senior officials to call top Fox executives, including the Murdochs, to try to reverse the call from Arizona. The pleas fell on deaf ears.

Murdoch declined to comment on Kushner’s account.

