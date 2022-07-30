Donald Trump wedding, LIV is the stuff diets are made of





Much of the commentary on LIV Golf has focused on what it is not, not a conventional tour, not a familiar schedule, not 72 holes, not a regular tee time format, not requiring a good game for good pay, not on TV. , uncrowded by fans and undeterred by mass executions. It wasn’t until its third tournament, held this week, that it was revealed what LIV really is. Not for the first time, the true character was revealed through a carrot-finger hug from Donald J. Trump.

The LIVs event at Trump National GC in Bedminster, NJ was met with outrage by the families of those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. They pointed to a declassified US intelligence report in 2021 that suggested Saudi ties to the atrocity went far beyond what was previously known to fund al-Qaeda, spawning 15 of the 19 hijackers to include Kingdom meeting government figures and aiding terrorists on American soil. . Yet when asked about the families’ protest, the former president replied: No one has shed light on 9/11, unfortunately.

The comment revealed how utterly devoid of honor Trump is, but it also shed light on why he’s a perfect fit for LIV Golf. Their common parallels are as numerous as they are unflattering.

Start with the art of obfuscation, practiced at every LIV press conference as executives and players prevaricate over ongoing abuses at the hands of their benefactors. Their evasions on human rights issues and the sawing dismemberment of a regime critic are akin to Trumps absolving the Saudis of responsibility for the murder of nearly 3,000 Americans. The requirement of those who are in the pay of the crown prince is always to minimize, to divert, to conceal, to deceive, but never to denounce.

Then there’s scam protection, doing whatever it takes to ensure that other people’s money continues to flow unimpeded. LIV and Trump Inc. take MBS for a dupe. As Trump collects fees for hosting tournaments, his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, received $2 billion for his new private equity firm from the Saudi government’s Public Investment Fund, despite objections from Fund advisers over the investment merits. At least Trump and Kushner won the favor of the regimes by providing air cover after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Accounting for the Fund’s huge payouts to obsolete golfers is a more difficult task.

Which leads to the inevitable deception, to the yearning of the gullible to talk about a revolutionary new product that looks more like a revenue game for guys whose cash can no longer fund their narcissism. The trademarks of Trump and LIV Golfs CEO Greg Norman are their names, which they’ve added to everything from airlines to steaks. If you want to persuade a new investor to subsidize your swaggering self-image, you better have a new product to pitch. Golf is their means to that end.

Both men are adept at using personal grievances as professional fuel.

Trump’s list of perceived injustices is longer than Beijing’s phone book and includes the PGA Tour (for leaving his Doral Resort in 2016), the PGA of America (for taking the 2022 PGA Championship from his New Jersey to Oklahoma after the Capitol’s Jan. 6 sacking), and the R&A (for not bringing the Open back to Turnberry when his name is over the door).

Normans’ well-documented resentment of the Tour dates back decades and is rapidly spreading to include those he deems insufficiently welcoming to his new Saudi-funded venture, such as major championships and official world rankings. golf. No gripe is too small not to voice at LIV and it has encouraged its players to speak out about the harsh exploitation they have endured, like Phil Mickelson with his media rights and Sergio Garcia with his penalties.

A common side effect of being close to Trump and LIV is reputational ruin. Many men have had their names tarnished by the association with 45 and now golfers are seeing their hard-earned prestige dwindle, not because of bare money, but rather because of the spurious equivocations that are a professional requirement. when you work for the Saudis. Take Paul Casey, once an admired UNICEF ambassador who refused to compete in Saudi Arabia but remained silent this week when asked about the abuses of those whose checks he cashed. Next: Bubba Watson. He has adopted two children and is a strong advocate for the cause, but will one day have to balance that with working for a state that has cruelly outlawed adoption.

What LIV Golf finally presented this week is something Trump has long mastered: the art of drama, of presenting a charade to the dissatisfied masses, of promising disruption and reform that he is ill-placed to deliver.

Our success is a direct result of knowing how to market a brand and having the right people to represent the brand, Norman said in his default corporate language. He couldn’t have found more suitable people to represent the LIV brand than those he assembled this week. It was almost enough to pity the Crown Prince whose purse is chiselled by each of them. Almost.

How it started and how it’s going: Here’s what professional golfers have said about LIV Golf before, and what they’re saying now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golfweek.usatoday.com/2022/07/30/eamon-lynch-liv-golf-donald-trump-greg-norman-bedminster/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos