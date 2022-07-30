LG will move its factory from China to Indonesia to invest in IKN





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia revealed that LG Electronics will move its factories from China to Indonesia, including LG’s research and development team. He passed on this information after meeting LG Corporation CEO Brian Kwon with President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi in South Korea. “This relocation plan is positive news for Indonesia. The Ministry of Investment will facilitate the licensing phase until the investment plan is completed,” Bahlil said in a written statement on Saturday, 30 July 2022. Bahlil revealed that LG has expressed its desire to invest in Indonesia. In addition to relocating the factory, the State Ginseng company is also interested in getting involved in the construction of the National Capital (IKN) of the Archipelago. Additionally, LG will build electronic vehicle or integrated EV battery from upstream to downstream. Brian Kwon believes that the Indonesian government is serious about developing renewable energy. According to him, this development can bring great progress to the country. Therefore, Brian said that LG Corporation is committed to making investment in the integrated electric battery industry in Indonesia with a development plan large package worth US$9.8 billion. LG also plans to participate in the development of smart cities aka smart city in IKN. Brian is hoping for an investment large package it can go according to plan. However, in line with the investment plan, he sees the need to develop the quality of human resources (HR) to compensate for the entry of technology transfer from South Korea. During a working visit to Seoul, South Korea, Jokowi met directly with ten South Korean business leaders. The ten companies are considered to have a new investment interest or to expand their investment in Indonesia. During the meeting, it was noted that there was an investment commitment of US$6.72 billion or the equivalent of Rs 100.69 trillion. The Ministry of Investment recorded that throughout 2017 until the first half of 2022, South Korea was ranked fifth as the largest contributor of foreign investment (LDC) in Indonesia. The total investment made by South Korea is US$9.08 billion. RIANI SANUSI PUTRI Read also : Minister of Transport Invites UGM and ITB to Become Experts in Jabodebek Rapid Transit and Light Rail Transit Project Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/1617485/lg-akan-relokasi-pabrik-dari-cina-ke-indonesia-hingga-investasi-di-ikn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos