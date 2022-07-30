Xi Jinping is afraid of something. Warns US against ‘playing with fire’

When the dynasty changes in China, it is usually not to the benefit of those affected. The last time this happened was after September 9, 1976, the day Mao Zedong died. “Your pupil and comrade in arms” was the crown that Jiang Qing placed in front of his mother’s body. This average actress was Mao’s fourth wife and closest political confidante.

Jiang staged eight “revolutionary operas” to replace the traditional Pekisk opera and was one of the main initiators of the Cultural Revolution. When the Great Leader was buried, Chinese television showed his most trusted comrades in arms, known in China as the Gang of Four. At home and abroad, this was interpreted as an indication that they were now taking power. But behind the scenes, the fight was already on.

A month after Mao’s death, Jiang Qing was summoned to the Huairen Hall of Zhongnanhai Officials’ Village for “a meeting on the publication of the fifth volume of Chairman Mao Tse-tung’s Meeting Day”. Selected soldiers from Corps 8341 went into hiding to arrest him. But she didn’t come. The conspirators got angry. Has she been warned? Was she planning a counterattack, perhaps involving paramilitary militia units loyal to her?

The meeting “was scheduled for 8 p.m., the widows still did not arrive until 10 p.m. The soldiers stormed their house. Jiang Qing immediately surrendered and said: I have been waiting for this day for a long time.”

A special court sentenced her to "suspended death". Later, she committed suicide.







Photo: Getty Images Jiang Qing, Mao Zedong’s widow, during his trial. Beijing, November 1980



In order to avoid such ugly scenes in the future, the great reformer Deng Xiaoping introduced something that had no precedent in Chinese history: he would limit a ruler’s tenure to two five-year terms. It was almost democratic.

In the United States too, the presidential term is limited to two terms. Although not originally stated in the constitution, it has been common practice since Washington stepped down from his third term, with the exception of Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II. It was only then that the two-term limit was enshrined in the US constitution.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia initially focused on the same. Even Vadimir Putin, who after his first two terms as president appointed his colleague Dmitry Medvedev to the highest office, was at the helm of the government from the post of prime minister. Until he is re-elected president with an almost unlimited mandate.

Even in dictatorial systems, unlimited power is not without risk to the system itself. The ruler and his court control everything, but ultimately only care about their own power. This often leads to flight to war, see Russia, or rigid control mania, as is currently the case with China’s ordered isolation measures meant to contain a pandemic.

The structured transfer of power in the post-Mao era worked quite well. However, the reformer Deng disregards the power and baseness of his descendants. While successive party and state leaders Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao have dutifully adhered to this principle, the current Xi Jinping will repeal it because he has big plans: he wants to make China the first politically and economically from the world and bring Taiwan to China. It is not enough for him that, when something happens, he himself wants to be the executor of that plan.

Xi is seeking a third term

Therefore, the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China will likely approve him for a third term. It is said that after the usual five-year cycle, it will meet in the second half of this year, in October or November, but no date has yet been released. This fuels speculation in China: maybe not everything is going as planned?

Whoever wants so much power for so long has a problem: not only are we thanking him for what is going well in the country, we are also blaming him for what is not working. In this regard, things have not been going well for Xi in recent weeks. In the second quarter of 2022, the Chinese economy will only grow by 0.4%. this is a disastrous result for a country accustomed to 13% growth. The main reason is zero COVID policywhich Xi associated with his surname.

If several dozen people test positive for the presence of the coronavirus, this leads to a total blockade of cities with more than one million inhabitants, no one can leave their homes, factories and businesses are closed. Anyone who tries to get out will be beaten by security forces in white protective gear.

No one in China is allowed to openly oppose this policy of Xi. To Chinese ears, it sounded like a riot, when Premier Li Keqiang complained to tens of thousands of officials during a videoconference in May that in some provinces only 30%. businesses are open and will donate: This limit should be increased to 80% in a short period of time.

Is pragmatist Li Keqiang here against ideologue Xi Jinping? Li, who unlike Xi is due to retire at the end of his current term, does he just want to be remembered fondly?

In a country as opaque as China, rumors spread quickly. The recently well-informed Hong Kong newspaper, the South China Morning Post, owned by leading Chinese internet entrepreneur Jack Ma, wrote that Xi Jinping had scheduled a meeting in Beijing in November with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Emmanuel Macron and representatives of Italy and Spanish prime ministers. Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, will deny this and call it fake news. Is it just a misunderstanding? Or maybe we don’t know if Xi Jinping will still be in power in November?

One thing is certain: Xi fears for his life. On the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China, he would visit the British crown colony for two days, but he would only meet a few officials there and stay in nearby Shenzhen, perhaps for fear of contamination, because Hong Kong’s epidemic rules are less strict. restrictive.

When Xi visited the so-called Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region from July 12 to 14, the visit was shelved until his return. It was not until Xi returned to Beijing that Chinese television showed footage of locals welcoming him with applause in traditional costumes.

Chinese netizens pointed out one thing above all else: Xi was much thicker than usual and had to wear a bulletproof vest under his shirt. It is difficult to judge whether this was the case or not. But it's not a good sign for a leader that such things are discussed in public.







Photo: KEVIN FRAYE / Getty Images Xi Jinping (descending left) greeted by the weight of party and state at a convention in China’s parliament. Beijing, March 2022



The greatest threat to the Chinese Communist Party comes from spontaneous public protests against its leaders. This is what happened this month in Zhengzhou, a metropolis of nearly 13 million inhabitants, capital of Henan province. The coronavirus is not the only major problem facing the Chinese economy. Another is collapse of overleveraged real estate companies and related banks.

Four banks in the province froze the savings of their customers. Now they are desperately fighting for their money. When they took to the streets, plainclothes police beat them, seriously injuring many of them, including pregnant women. Local authorities have replaced the marking of bank customers in coronavirus apps with red, which in China is equivalent to a ban on movement. Protesters carried signs reading “No filing, no human rights” and “We oppose government corruption and violence in Henan.”

But this protest slogan also points to the pattern that will allow Xi Jinping to overcome a difficult situation: in his anti-corruption campaign, he presents himself as a leader who has dealt with wayward officials. Five officials who allegedly abused the coronavirus app have already been fined. In Shaanxi province, migrant workers knelt before Xi Jinping’s deportation like believers at the altar, praying for him to take action against a road construction company that cheated on their wages.







Photo: Kremlin Press Office/Getty Images Vadimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Beijing 20 days before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine



China, Isolated Xi

Xi Jinping has many enemies: officials imprisoned or demoted for actual or suspected corruption, often simply because they were seen as potential rivals; businessmen who lost money because they reversed the pragmatic economic policies of their predecessors and surrendered party businesses; intellectuals and journalists who can no longer express themselves freely; foreigners in China and Chinese people who once traveled or studied abroad and can no longer do so.

Xi has isolated the People’s Republic from the outside world on the pretext of fighting the epidemic, but also because he is wary of ideas from outside in recent decades. However, all of these critics are a tiny minority among China’s 1.4 billion people. Like Donald Trump or Wadimir Putin, Xi can present himself as the leader of the “little people” who acts against the “elites” detached from them. In the case of Xi, there is also a cult of personality that will make him a gender, if not a god, at least a second Mao.

Mao’s body is still buried in a mausoleum in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, where it could be placed in a public kennel, in case his wife is found responsible for his crimes.

The Party would have a lot to explain if Xi suddenly ceased to be a benevolent superman. That doesn’t entirely rule out the possibility of him being fired, but it probably won’t be. Like many things at the moment, it seems more like a Western dream, and in this case also to some Chinese democrats.