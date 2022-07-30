Eric Trump’s golf bag strongly hints at father’s plans to run for president again in 2024, photos show





Former President Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump before the LIV Golf Invitational on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey.Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Eric Trump and former President Donald Trump played golf Thursday ahead of the LIV Golf Tournament.

The photos show a golf bag belonging to Eric Trump with “Trump 2024” engraved on it.

This is the latest hint that the former president intends to run for the third time in 2024.

Images of Eric Trump’s golf bag strongly suggest his father is planning to run for president in 2024.

The photos, which show “Trump 2024” emblazoned beneath an American flag crest on a navy blue golf bag, suggest former President Donald Trump is intent on putting his hat back in the ring once again.

“MAGA” and “Trump 2024” engraved on Eric Trump’s golf bag.Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Trump has not officially announced his intention to run for the third time, but those around him expect an announcement soon.

However, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Kellyanne Conway are among the growing chorus of voices urging him to wait until after midterms to announce his candidacy.

The golf bag photos, the latest indication that a 2024 announcement is a near certainty, were taken Thursday at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

A detailed view of a golf bag belonging to Eric Trump reads “Trump 2024.”Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Father and son were teeing off at the controversial Saudi-backed LIV tournament, which kicked off on Friday.

Insider reported that critics called LIV Golf an example of “sportswashing” capitalizing on the public’s love of sports to help improve Saudi Arabia’s global reputation and distract from its human rights abuses. the man.

The former president using the presidential seal on his golf equipment at LIV Golf also sparked controversy. For example, his cart and EZ-GO briefcase bore the presidential seal.

The logo is only intended to be used for official government business. Using it at a private event could violate federal law and, in theory, result in fines or up to six months in jail.

Insider reached out to the former president’s office for comment Saturday morning but did not immediately receive a response.

