Boris Johnson “sew up!” Tories furious with Harman over plot to ax PM | Politics | New





A serving government minister said the inquiry threatened MPs’ right to speak freely. They said: “The Prime Minister’s resignation is a side show of what is really going on.” It follows a ruling by the House of Commons Privileges Committee, chaired by Labor MP Harriet Harman, that Mr Johnson could be found guilty of misleading the House of Commons even though he committed a real mistake.

The committee is to decide whether Mr Johnson was in ‘contempt of the House of Commons’ by saying last year he believed no lockdown rules had been broken at 10 Downing Street. The Metropolitan Police subsequently fined the Prime Minister, his wife Carrie Johnson and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak for attending a birthday celebration in June 2020. Previously, it was thought the committee would consider whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament ‘deliberately’ or ‘knowingly’. But she released a report that said, “Intent is not necessary for a contempt to be committed.” Supporters of the Prime Minister say the Committee’s approach would muzzle free speech and debate in Parliament. And some Tory MPs are particularly wary of the role of Ms Harman, a former deputy Labor leader who was also the party’s acting leader twice. Tory MP Michael Fabricator, a former cabinet minister, said: “This is a plan for total assembly, although I shouldn’t be surprised that Harriet Harman is chair of the committee. “There is a principle in English law called ‘mens rea’, which means ‘guilty mind’. In other words, you must prove that you intended to commit a crime for a crime to be committed.

He added: “When Parliament returns, I will encourage all MPs – especially those familiar with our legal system – to oppose the Privileges Committee. We have to make a hell of a stink about it. The Privileges Committee ruled that Mr Johnson could be in contempt simply for making a ‘misrepresentation’, because he is Prime Minister. He said in the report: ‘The Committee may consider the fact that Mr Johnson is Prime Minister to be relevant as inaccurate statements by ministers are inherently liable to fetter or fetter the House.’ He could lose his seat if the Committee decides he should be suspended from Parliament for 14 days or more, or for 10 days when the Commons sits. Under the MPs Recall Act 2015, it would allow voters hostile to Mr Johnson to start a petition demanding a by-election, and only 10% of local voters would have to sign it for the election to take place. Four of the Committee’s seven MPs are Conservatives, giving it a Conservative majority. A spokesperson for the Privileges Committee said the report was prepared by procedural and legal experts employed by the House of Commons and not by politicians. They said, “There was no change in the rules.”

The spokesperson said: “A decision on whether contempt has been committed is for the Committee and ultimately for the House to decide based on the evidence of the inquiry. The questions the inquiry will attempt to answer are: first, was the House misled; two, if yes, if it was a contempt; and three, if so, how serious was that disregard. “The Committee has not yet assessed the evidence and has not prejudged any of these issues.” The inquiry is due to continue in September once Parliament returns from its summer recess, when Mr Johnson will no longer be Prime Minister. It involves questioning witnesses, including Mr Johnson, in public hearings where they will have to take an oath promising to tell the truth. Statements he will consider include Mr Johnson’s comment during Prime Minister’s Questions on December 1, 2021, when he said ‘all guidelines were followed in Number 10’. On December 8, 2021, he said: ‘I have been assured on several occasions since these allegations emerged that there was no party and no Covid rules were broken’. That day he also said: “I myself am disgusted and furious about this, but I repeat what I told him: I was repeatedly assured that the rules were not broken” .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1648252/Boris-Johnson-deselection-harriot-harman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos