Politics
Fundamental changes in governance under PM Modi: Nirmala Sitharaman
Chenai:Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the ruling NDA had brought a fundamental change in governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through its development programmes.
Speaking at an event here, Sitharaman said India was on a path of progress even as several developed countries risked falling into recession, as national growth was pegged at 7.2%.
“Several leaders were objecting to schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana, asking how it was possible to deposit funds into their accounts (like the poor and oppressed). Today there is a balance of Rs 1.60 lakh crore in accounts opened under the scheme,” Sitharaman said, after publishing a book titled “Modi @ 20 Dreams to Delivery.”
Sitharaman also blasted a senior Tamil Nadu politician for often criticizing the Center’s Jan Dhan program, wondering how it would work.
“He speaks in English and says it is not possible to deposit funds in these accounts. We have a deposit of Rs 1.60 lakh crore in these accounts sir. What do you mean now? she asked without naming anyone.
“He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has shaken up governance through development programs and often says he came to power to change the fundamentals and not to assume power,” she said.
The book was released today in the presence of senior BJP leaders including Tamil Nadu President Annamalai, traces the political journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat State to upon his election as Prime Minister in 2014.
The book is a compilation of chapters written by prominent citizens, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ace Shuttle player PV Sindhu and non-executive chairman of IT giant Infosys, Nandhan Nilekani.
Sitharaman described Modi as a leader with a direct connection to the people, someone who understands their issues and made it clear that language was not an obstacle for him.
“He was keen to listen to the opinions expressed by people. That’s why he said he was coming to shake up governance. I did not come here to take advantage of power, but to change the fundamentals. That’s what he was saying,” she said.
Sitharaman recalled that during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the country’s economy came to a screeching halt and there was a difficult situation as personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by doctors and medical professionals to treat patients affected by COVID-19 were then imported. .
Under such circumstances, Modi has held regular meetings with CMs of all states to review the situation arising out of COVID-19 and today on the immunization front, the country has crossed the 200 crore mark in the administering doses to people with vaccines produced in India, she said.
“The economy came to a screeching halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then there’s this conflict between Ukraine and Russia, but today various credit agencies like Moody’s have said that the possibility for India from falling into a global recession was zero percent.”
Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which publishes its report on the world economy every six months, revised growth in the world economy from 5% to 3% due to the recession, but fixed the growth of India’s economy at 7.2%, she said, to thunderous applause from the audience.
Referring to the Centre’s presentation of Padma Awards to various members of the public during the tenure of the NDA, she said that the NDA government identifies citizens from humble backgrounds but has done a remarkable job for the well-being. to be of society, for the greatest honor of the country.
“This is one of the most relevant examples of the Prime Minister’s vision to bring about fundamental change in governance,” she said.
The Minister of Finance also said that it was under the Centre’s ambitious district program that districts considered “the most backward” would be transformed into “ambitious districts”.
“Up to 116 districts have been identified under the scheme and Modi said even districts that are not under the leadership of BJP-ruled states should be covered so that they become an ambitious district on par with others,” she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.siasat.com/nda-govt-brought-in-fundamental-change-under-pm-modi-nirmala-sitharaman-2380353/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Billie Eilish surprises fans with ‘Happier Than Ever’ set at Amoeba LA July 30, 2022
- Clear your electricity dues, PM Modi reminds states; this is what they owe July 30, 2022
- Stranger Things actor Eddie Munson meets Metallica July 30, 2022
- How the Fashion Industry “Tricks” Customers Into Thinking They’re Buying Green July 30, 2022
- Tackling Climate Change and the State of the Economy : NPR July 30, 2022