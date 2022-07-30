Fundamental changes in governance under PM Modi: Nirmala Sitharaman

Chenai:Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the ruling NDA had brought a fundamental change in governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through its development programmes.

Speaking at an event here, Sitharaman said India was on a path of progress even as several developed countries risked falling into recession, as national growth was pegged at 7.2%.

“Several leaders were objecting to schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana, asking how it was possible to deposit funds into their accounts (like the poor and oppressed). Today there is a balance of Rs 1.60 lakh crore in accounts opened under the scheme,” Sitharaman said, after publishing a book titled “Modi @ 20 Dreams to Delivery.”

Sitharaman also blasted a senior Tamil Nadu politician for often criticizing the Center’s Jan Dhan program, wondering how it would work.

“He speaks in English and says it is not possible to deposit funds in these accounts. We have a deposit of Rs 1.60 lakh crore in these accounts sir. What do you mean now? she asked without naming anyone.

“He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has shaken up governance through development programs and often says he came to power to change the fundamentals and not to assume power,” she said.

The book was released today in the presence of senior BJP leaders including Tamil Nadu President Annamalai, traces the political journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat State to upon his election as Prime Minister in 2014.

The book is a compilation of chapters written by prominent citizens, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ace Shuttle player PV Sindhu and non-executive chairman of IT giant Infosys, Nandhan Nilekani.

Sitharaman described Modi as a leader with a direct connection to the people, someone who understands their issues and made it clear that language was not an obstacle for him.

“He was keen to listen to the opinions expressed by people. That’s why he said he was coming to shake up governance. I did not come here to take advantage of power, but to change the fundamentals. That’s what he was saying,” she said.

Sitharaman recalled that during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the country’s economy came to a screeching halt and there was a difficult situation as personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by doctors and medical professionals to treat patients affected by COVID-19 were then imported. .

Under such circumstances, Modi has held regular meetings with CMs of all states to review the situation arising out of COVID-19 and today on the immunization front, the country has crossed the 200 crore mark in the administering doses to people with vaccines produced in India, she said.

“The economy came to a screeching halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then there’s this conflict between Ukraine and Russia, but today various credit agencies like Moody’s have said that the possibility for India from falling into a global recession was zero percent.”

Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which publishes its report on the world economy every six months, revised growth in the world economy from 5% to 3% due to the recession, but fixed the growth of India’s economy at 7.2%, she said, to thunderous applause from the audience.

Referring to the Centre’s presentation of Padma Awards to various members of the public during the tenure of the NDA, she said that the NDA government identifies citizens from humble backgrounds but has done a remarkable job for the well-being. to be of society, for the greatest honor of the country.

“This is one of the most relevant examples of the Prime Minister’s vision to bring about fundamental change in governance,” she said.

The Minister of Finance also said that it was under the Centre’s ambitious district program that districts considered “the most backward” would be transformed into “ambitious districts”.

“Up to 116 districts have been identified under the scheme and Modi said even districts that are not under the leadership of BJP-ruled states should be covered so that they become an ambitious district on par with others,” she said.