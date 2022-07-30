Trump said sorry to Cruz for 2016 insults, says Paul Manafort in new book | Books





Donald Trump issued an unusual apology to Ted Cruz after insulting his wife and father during the 2016 campaign only for the Texas senator to still refuse to endorse Trump at the Republican convention.

In a new memoir, Paul Manafort, then Trump’s campaign manager, writes: On his own initiative, Trump apologized for saying some of the things he said about Cruz, which was unusual for Trump. .

The telling vignette, perhaps embarrassing for two powerful Republicans who have since formed an alliance of convenience, is contained in Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced, which will be published in the United States next month. The Guardian obtained a copy.

Manafort served as Trump’s campaign manager between May and August 2016.

Jailed on tax charges in a case stemming from the investigation into Russian election interference and Trump-Moscow ties, Manafort did not turn on Trump and received a pardon just before the end of Trump’s term in office.

In his memoir, he denies collusion with Russia, laments his experiences at the hands of the US justice system, admits to indirectly advising Trump in 2020 while he was housebound, and voices strong support for another Trump campaign in 2024. .

In 2016, during a brutal primary, Trump insinuated that Cruz’s wife was ugly and linked her father to the assassination of John F Kennedy. He also questioned whether the Canadian-born Cruz was qualified to be President of the United States and coined an enduring nickname, Lyin Ted.

Manafort’s description of Trump’s apology for such insults may come as a surprise to both men.

Trump is famous for never apologizing, whether in his business career or in his seven-year career in American politics.

And when Cruz finally sided with Trump, in September 2016, he said: Neither he nor his campaign ever took back a word they said about my wife and my family.

Now Manafort says Trump has apologized and Cruz has dealt with it.

Describing a meeting intended to gain Cruz’s support ahead of the Cleveland convention in July, Manafort writes that the senator said he would work with the man who beat him to second in the primary but would not approve of him. officially, because his supporters did not want him to do so. .

Manafort writes: This was a forced justification for someone who is normally very logical. Trump didn’t buy it.

Trump nevertheless apologized, Manafort writes, then told Cruz that he considered him an ally, not an enemy, and that he thought they could work together when Trump was president.

At least initially, Trump’s efforts were in vain. In his speech at the convention, Cruz did not endorse Trump and was booed by the crowd. The senator’s wife, Heidi Cruz, was escorted out of the arena, out of concern for her safety.

Manafort accuses Cruz’s aides of double-dealing and describes Trump declaring it bullshit while the senator was speaking, then walking to the back of the convention hall, effectively distracting Cruz and undermining his speech.

Cruz then received the message that there was a technical problem, a legitimate problem and the volume went out on his speech.

The images of the speech do not clearly show such a technical problem.

Cruz, writes Manafort, was very upset. It took months to restore that relationship. But eventually, Cruz came to support Trump, and Trump harbored no ill will.

It remains to be seen, of course, whether Cruz and Trump harbor ill will for Manafort, for undermining Cruz’s claim that he never received an apology and for saying that Trump delivered a rare one.

