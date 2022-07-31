Xi stresses unity of Chinese at home and abroad to join forces for rejuvenation

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a central conference on united front work in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held from Friday to Saturday. [Photo/Xinhua]



BEIJING — President Xi Jinping has stressed promoting unity and hard work among Chinese people at home and abroad to join forces for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a central conference on united front work held from Friday to Saturday in Beijing. .

Xi stressed following the leadership of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and supporting the CPC leadership and the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Xi stressed carrying high the banner of patriotism and socialism, balancing commonality and diversity, focusing on the core task, serving the overall interests of the country, keeping pace with the times and innovating on the basis of what has worked in the past.

He also stressed giving full play to the political role of the united front to rally people’s support and pool strength to promote harmony in relations between political parties, ethnic groups, religious sectors, social strata and compatriots at home and abroad.

Li Keqiang chaired the conference, which was also attended by Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng. Wang Yang delivered closing remarks.

The united front is an important component of the Party’s general line and policy, Xi said, noting that the CPC has made historic achievements in united front work since the 18th CPC National Congress.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a central conference on united front work in Beijing, capital of China. [Photo/Xinhua]



We have formed the thought of the Party’s united front work in the new era through practice. It serves as a fundamental guideline for the work of the united front in the new era and should be fully and faithfully implemented by the whole Party, Xi stressed.

As an important means of uniting Chinese people at home and abroad to achieve national rejuvenation, the united front should be maintained for the long term, he said.

Xi stressed that the essential requirement of united front work is to achieve great unity and solidarity, and the key lies in finding common ground while putting aside differences and seeking commonalities while respecting diversity.

Xi also stressed the importance of ensuring the general leadership of the Party on the work of the united front.

Noting that profound changes not seen in a century are rapidly moving across the world, Xi said the united front is playing an increasingly important role in safeguarding China’s sovereignty, security and development interests. country.

It also plays a greater role in serving general interests in efforts to make China a modern socialist country in all respects, and in strengthening the Party’s class foundation and broadening its mass base, he said. he adds.

Xi stressed efforts to truly unite all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation from different political parties, ethnic groups, strata and social groups, as well as those with different beliefs and living in different social systems.

The relationship between unity and struggle in the united front work should be properly managed, so as to achieve real and impregnable unity, Xi said.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the Party Central Committee has always attached great importance to the work of the united front from a comprehensive and strategic point of view.

Xi called for maintaining and improving the CPC-led system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation, uniting non-CPC intellectuals and people from new social groups, facilitating the healthy growth of the non-public sector, and to encourage those working in this sector to achieve success.

He also called for encouraging patriotic elements overseas and strengthening united front work in cyberspace.

The basic requirement for strengthening the work of the united front in the new era is to maintain the Party’s leadership, Xi said, calling on all relevant authorities and departments to form strong synergy.

He also called on the staff in this regard to improve their capacity for political judgment, reflection and implementation and to carry out the work of the united front with better methods.

Presiding over the conference, Li Keqiang called for efforts to seriously study Xi’s important speech, and think and act in accordance with its guiding principles. Li also called for performing various tasks depending on actual conditions.

In his closing remarks at the conference, Wang Yang called for full and faithful understanding of Xi’s important thought on the Party’s united front work in the new era. Wang called for concerted efforts to serve the central task of the Party in the new era and write a new chapter in the united front cause.