Foreign Minister: Baerbock in Turkey: dispute at a press conference

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wanted to build bridges during her trip to Turkey – and above all sparked violent counter-reactions.

The day begins with serious symbolism. Annalena Baerbock walks slowly down a street lined with lion sculptures. Soldiers stand at the edge, machine guns slung over their shoulders. Then the Minister of Foreign Affairs goes up the stairs Mausoleum of Ataturk top, the memorial of state founder Kemal Atatrk in the middle Ankara. In the pillared hall, she places a bouquet of red and white flowers on a marble slab.

Saturday’s ceremony is a gesture of homage to Turkey. And it’s a nod to their first president, who turned the country into a secular republic. However, today’s Turkey under the leadership of a head of state Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has little to do with Atatrk’s ideals.

Erdoan has an authoritarian regime and has sparked a dispute over the sovereignty of the Greek Aegean islands, which in the worst case could lead to a War between two NATO partners. For three days, Baerbock traveled to Athens and Ankara, in the eastern Mediterranean area of ​​tension.

Baerbock: Only Putin benefits from the Turkey-Greece conflict

The green politician came with the realization that the world has completely changed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The moralism of the “values-based foreign policy” that traffic light government written in their coalition agreement is only applicable to a limited extent.

Containing Russia is Baerbock’s top priority. “There has never been more talk of cohesion between NATO allies and European partners”, underlined the Minister. Only the Russian president would profit from the conflict between Turkey and Greece. The motto of the Minister of Foreign Affairs was to minimize areas of friction, to explore the possibilities of compromise and to organize the diplomatic front against Russia.

This raises the question: can autocrats like Erdoan be useful to the West? Should you lower your expectations of Ankara? Baerbock’s trip was also an attempt to remeasure the Germans foreign police. And a confrontation with the reality of the “turning point” in international politics.

Baerbock’s positioning provoked a battle of words at a press conference

In Ankara, the minister pursued a balancing act between publicity tour and clear denomination of differences. She repeatedly hailed Turkey’s merits in the negotiation of the grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine out. And she appreciated the delivery of the Turkish Bayraktar combat drones to the government of Kyiv.

But during the joint press conference with his counterpart Mevlut avuolu in Istanbul, Baerbock had to recognize the limits of its balanced course. A heated argument ensued. The trigger was a clear position of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Athens the day before.

She argued there The Greek Islands like Rhodes, Kos and Lesbos in the eastern Mediterranean clearly placed alongside Greece. The Turkish government disputes the sovereignty of Athens over these islands and demands the withdrawal of all Greek troops. “The Greek islands are Greek territory and no one has the right to question that,” said the head of German diplomacy.

A confrontation broke out during the press conference between Annalena Baerbock and Mevlt avuolu Photo: Annette Riedl/dpa

Foreign Minister of Turkey: Germany under Merkel more honest

avuolu reacted with irritation. In such disputes, Germany must be solution-oriented as in the case Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), he claimed. “Mrs. Merkel did. To tell the truth, Germany was an honest mediator in those days,” avuolu said. Lately he has seen “that this balance is unfortunately being lost.”

Also on topic Syria the two clashed. Baerbock warned avuolu of a new offensive in the north of the neighboring country. Ankara wants government-recognized terrorist organization there Kurdish YPG militia struggle.

Of course, the right to self-defense applies to everyone, Baerbock stressed. However, this right did not include “reprisals or abstract preemptive attacks”. Germany will therefore not deliver any weapons used in such cases military actions can be used.

Initiative against Erdogan: Baerbock met with opposition politicians

Baerbock’s meeting with key Turkish politicians was much more relaxed opposition on Sunday. Parliamentary and presidential elections will be held in June 2023. Six parties are planning a common platform to defeat the ruling AKP and topple President Erdoan.

Mithat Sancar, co-president of the pro-Kurdish party HDP Partywho is threatened to bar the prosecution, welcomed Baerbock’s presence at the press conference: “It is almost the first time that the Turkish Foreign Minister has received such direct answers.

Regarding northern Syria and the island dispute with Greece, Sancar warned of “war games” by the Turkish government. She is using them as “important instruments of domestic policy” ahead of next year’s elections. The federal government wanted the Head of the HDP “more commitment to the rule of law, democracy and human rights in Europe and in the world”. It sounded like a call for a “values-based foreign policy” like that coalition agreement was anchored.

Baerbock in Ankara: The right strategy for Erdogan?

Baerbock has enriched this approach with the values ​​of a strong dose of pragmatism and realpolitik. In Ankara, however, she had only limited success. She wanted it Erdoan government Building bridges to unite them in the west against Cheese fries classify But with her clear language, she triggered violent counter-reactions.

The question to what extent dialogue and toughness in dealing with authoritarian regimes best achieves the goal remains open.

This article first appeared on morgenpost.de.

