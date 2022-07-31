Nancy Pelosis trip to Taiwan would be high risk, little reward | World | Latest news and insights from around the world | DW

DW: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has left open the possibility of her visit to Taiwan. Why do you think she does this?

ZackCooper: I guess they’d like to keep their options open, but I think at this point it’s pretty clear she’s going to Taiwan. I would be very surprised if she didn’t.

From the American point of view, what are the risks?

There are a few risks. First, let me say that Pelosi is absolutely within his rights to go to Taiwan. there is no doubt. There’s nothing in US policy or law that says she can’t go. I think the risk, however, is not really related to this visit. This is a sense on the part of Beijing that the United States is somehow slicing up elements of the status quo of the agreement on American and Chinese policies regarding Taiwan. You asked Joe Biden to make three major misstatements about US policy regarding Taiwan. Two senior Republican officials, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, recently visited Taipei and suggested scrapping the US “One China” policy. There is legislation in Congress that would change parts of the US-Taiwanese relationship.

So I think, from the Chinese point of view, it’s this series of actions. And now you also have a visit from Pelosi. I guess the Chinese, especially with the upcoming Party Congress, will have to do something to show their serious dissatisfaction with this visit. Exactly what it is, I don’t know. The concern is that, you know, the Chinese will kind of escalate. There’s just an inherent risk when something like this happens, and, with a lot of military forces in close proximity to each other, that there could be some kind of accident or escalating incident.

Taiwan regularly conducts military drills to repel Chinese attack

What is your reading of what Nancy Pelosi wants to achieve? And what do you think she can achieve?

The reason I questioned the wisdom of this visit is that I don’t think it will bring much and, in fact, I actually think it somehow undermines unity within the United States on cross-strait issues. Because now you have Joe Biden separated to some extent from Nancy Pelosi on a major political issue, which is not healthy. I guess Pelosi wants to go because she’s a longtime critic of the Communist Party. She went to Tiananmen in 1989 and spoke out in favor of the protesters. So it’s not a new approach for her, but it’s unclear how it specifically helps Taiwan.

And I think that’s the problem with this type of visit. Taiwan needs a lot of help with things we could do about US-Taiwan economic relations or things we could do to help Taiwan militarily. But visits and rhetoric don’t really help, in my opinion, in these kinds of cases. So I think it’s kind of a high-risk, low-reward trip.

During the phone conversation between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping just a few days ago, there were threats from the Chinese side, while Joe Biden was clearly trying to reassure that there was no change. of American policy with regard to China, in particular vis-à-vis Taiwan. Where does that leave the prospects for this trip?

I feel better than two or three days ago. I think the virtual Biden-Xi meeting went about as well as it could have gone. There is no world in which Xi Jinping was going to say: Pelosi’s journey is fine, we are not going to degenerate. But there was a world in which the Chinese could have been much more direct and angry than I thought at the meeting. So I am cautiously optimistic that there are ways out of this crisis.

I think we have to be realistic that we are going to have a very tense next week. And the day or two around Pelosi’s actual visit could be a very, very tense time. But I guess I’m at a point now where I hope we can avoid what I thought was the Taiwan Strait crisis, the last one in 1995-96 and that might be a lower level irritant and not something that we look back on such a major event.

How close are we to a military confrontation if Nancy Pelosi sets foot in Taiwan?

You know, 10%-20% is my guess. It’s just inherently risky whenever these forces are so close together. So I think that’s the risk and it’s possible that the Chinese will take a significant escalation. And just a quick point on that: it’s not just the US and China that are involved, but also Taiwan, so you have three parties here that need to find their way out of this crisis.

Zack Cooper is Co-Director of the Alliance for Securing Democracy and Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund in the United States.