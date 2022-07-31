‘Mafias’ promoted anarchy to stay in power, says Imran Khan in reference to ruling coalition government





Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 31 (ANI): Calling the Shehbaz Sharif coalition government “mafias”, former Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Saturday that they had destroyed the institutions of the country and encouraged lawlessness to remain Imran Khan’s remarks came during a meeting with the presidents of prominent bar associations, including the president of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Bar, Shoaib Shaheen, reported ARY News. The law and order situation in Pakistan continues to deteriorate. Widespread militancy and lawlessness across the country has worsened the internal security situation. There is an increase in criminal gangs at the local level. The country’s security system is a total fiasco as it is tainted by apathy towards vulnerable communities, hatred of minorities, region-based discrimination and subtle promotion of extremism which has gradually culminated in militancy and widespread anarchy across the country. All this has further jeopardized the development and peaceful existence of Pakistani society. Speaking on the issue, the head of the PTI said that the rule of law is the central principle of the development agenda. “The development of the country is not possible without subjecting the powerful and the weak to the same law,” he added. role for the rule of law, reported ARY News. The meeting was also attended by PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib and Hassan Niazi. Issues related to the supremacy of the constitution and democracy were discussed during the meeting. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan witnessed 434 militant attacks against its security forces in the first six months of 2022, local media reported. At least 323 security personnel were killed and more than 700 injured in the attacks, The Express Tribune reported citing details presented by the Interior Ministry to Pakistan’s Senate.

The northwestern state of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported the highest number of attacks on security forces with 247 such incidents. Sindh province reported 12 attacks while Punjab witnessed the fewest number of attacks. Meanwhile, three such incidents have taken place in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. There is a strong threat of terrorism and sectarian violence across the country, according to a report. Not only that, but the safety and security of women in the country is also a matter of grave concern as the country continues to witness gender-based violence. Last year, Pakistan was ranked 153rd on the Global Gender Gap Index. The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) and the Center for Research, Development and Communication (CRDC) have compiled a report which highlighted a growing trend of violence against women in Pakistan as well as the growing number of cases of domestic violence in the country. A total of 157 women were abducted, 112 women were physically assaulted and 91 women were raped across Pakistan during the month of June, according to the report. More sadly, women are equally misogynistic in large part because of lifetimes spent under patriarchal spells. Whether professional women, legislators or simple peasants walking down the road, no one is safe from the hands and eyes ever ready to attack them. social and business ecosystem. The noticeable deterioration of law and order in major cities has clearly shaken the morale of investors, including those overseas. Reactions at the ground level coming from various channels point to a visible setback in industrial activities due to the security concerns emerging across Pakistan. The latest annual security survey ‘Members Security Survey 2022’ report by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Foreign Investors (OICCI) reveals a downward trend in business confidence in the public order situation in the country. (ANI)

