CJI urges judges to report issues they face, PM Modi calls for tech-driven outreach





On Saturday, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court N. V. Ramana asked delegates attending the first meeting of district legal service authorities from all over India to point out the problems facing the judiciary. N. V. Ramana said, “If we intend to serve people better, we must point out the issues that hinder our operation. There is no sense in camouflaging or hiding the issues.” “If we don’t discuss these issues, if urgent matters are not addressed, then the system will be paralyzed. I fear that we will not be able to fulfill our constitutional mandate of social justice,” he added. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the main guest at the event, also called for better use of technology to publicize legal aid. Prime Minister Modi also said that over the past eight years, the government has worked tirelessly to strengthen the judicial infrastructure and justice delivery mechanism and also approved Rs 9,000 crore for the same. “We have done rapid work over the past eight years to develop and modernize the judicial infrastructure… India is at the center of the global digital revolution,” the prime minister said. Emphasizing that technology plays a vital role in educating citizens about their rights and duties under the Constitution, the Prime Minister said, “Now digital payments are present in every village. India accounts for 40% of the total of digital payment transactions around the world…Technology can play an important role in raising awareness about legal services and laws.” “If the authorities take more measures and adopt the next-generation technology, they will develop further,” Prime Minister Modi added. He also urged the district authorities to speed up the review of the cases of prisoners awaiting trial who have been imprisoned for a long time and to release prisoners who have remained incarcerated for years without trial. Meanwhile, CJI NV Ramana also advocated for greater involvement of law students in legal aid and awareness campaigns, as well as using the “youth population” to drive development. “With an average age of 29, India has one of the youngest populations in the world. A fifth of the world’s youth lives in India. This huge human resource, if properly trained, will drive our economic progress,” said CJI Ramana. “With skilled workers estimated at only 3% of our total workforce, we need to harness the full potential of our country’s youthful demographic profile. With the western world increasingly short of skilled human resources, it is the India turning to fill the void globally,” he added. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Justice and the National Legal Aid Services Authority. He said that many projects have been put in place to increase access to legal services, referring to the “Nyaya Bandhu” and Telelaw programs. He also stressed the importance of expediting the resolution of cases and the use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms for cases. Referring to the amendment to the Family Courts Act passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this week, the Justice Minister said: “We must commit to delivering faster justice, especially for young people. children who suffer because of problems created by adults. READ | Government to introduce bill in parliament to regulate digital media: Sources — ENDS —

