Islamic New Year, Jokowi: May this nation emigrate to progress





Chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB) Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar or colloquially known as Cak Imin invites all Muslims to strengthen the spirit of love for Islam and love for Indonesia, especially during the momentum of the Hijri New Year 1444 which falls on Saturday June 30, 2022. In commemoration of the Hijri New Year, it is time for us to strengthen the spirit of love for Islam and love for Indonesia. This is important because the Indonesian nation is a nation that adheres to one divinity as the basis of the state and philosophy of life, Cak Imin said in his statement, Saturday (7/30/2022). The Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives said that thousands of Islamic scholars and personalities have been recorded and enshrined in history through their real contribution to Indonesia’s independence. They are called Cak Imin and set an example of loving Islam and Indonesia should go together. National heroes like KH. Hasyim Asyari, KH Wahab Hasbulloh, KH Wahid Hasyim, KH Ahmad Dahlan, Cut Nyak Dhien, Teuku Umar to Agus Salim and a series of hundreds of other names are clear proofs that love for Islam and love for Indonesia go hand in hand, Cak said. I’m in. According to Cak Imin, Islam and Indonesia are inseparable entities. Because Indonesia was not founded as a religious state, but as a country that embraces religions. Therefore, the caliphate and secular systems are definitely rejected as they are contrary to Indonesian values. It is important for us to express this reflection on Islam and Indonesianness because there is a real polarization that tries to make Indonesia a caliphate or a secular state. The polarization occurring in society is clearly illustrated, and we find it in the research and surveys of many institutions. What’s more worrying is that the polarization is also happening among Millennials and Gen Z, Cak Imin said. Cak Imin then cited the results of the Alvara Institute’s survey of 1,097 Indonesian millennials in 33 provinces in October 2018 which found three compositions of Indonesian millennial typologies related to the relationship between religion and state, to namely the nationalist-religious orientation at 40.9%, followed by the nationalists at 35.8% and the religious at 23.3%. According to Cak Imin, the results prove that there are still 23% of millennials who believe in the caliphate system and are trying to implement it in Indonesia. And vice versa, there are 35% of Millennials and Gen-Z who try to separate religious values ​​in the Indonesian government system. We need to join hands and strengthen the youth, millennials and gen Z around us to have a moderate nationalist-religious orientation in building Indonesia. And the impetus of the Hijri New Year is just to increase our love for Islamic values ​​as well as nationalism, especially among millennials and Generation Z as they are the future of the Indonesian nation, Cak Imin concluded.

