Iranian, Chinese presidents discuss consolidating strategic coordination





TEHRAN — During a 60-minute phone conversation on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed important global and regional developments while stressing the importance of expanding and strengthening strategic cooperation. During the conversation, Raisi and Jinping considered US interference in the internal affairs of other nations as harmful and the result of Washington’s unilateralist policy, which has turned into a serious danger to peace and security. international. According to the Iranian president, one of the key principles of Tehran’s foreign policy is to respect the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations. In this context, Tehran supports robust China policy as a fundamental part of its foreign policy, Raisi noted. Raisi also underscored Iran’s unwavering desire to expand its comprehensive relations with China regardless of any developments on the world stage, saying nations’ independent cooperation based on securing their own national interests is the model. appropriate good governance in regional and global contexts. The Iranian president went on to stress that the new international order must prioritize justice and fairness, and any attempt by the United States to bring the Cold War era back to the world stage is evidence of the decline of American hegemony. The President pointed out that this approach by the Islamic Republic of Iran has provided the required basis for collective security in West Asia and can be a good model for building regional political confidence and economic development. This was in response to the Chinese president praising the Iranian government’s policy of expanding relations and cooperation with neighboring countries and its outstanding results so far. He also underlined how crucial it is for Iran to ensure safe navigation and energy transfer in the same framework. Raisi also pointed to ongoing negotiations to reinstate the 2015 nuclear deal, saying a political decision was needed from the United States as the only party that violated the nuclear deal. It is also essential that the United States end illegal sanctions against Iran and third parties, he stressed. In addition, Raisi applauded the strengthening of global economic cooperation in extra-regional and regional agreements like the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Presidents Raisi and Xi agreed on strategies for rapidly expanding cooperation and swiftly implementing the provisions of the 25-year Iran-China partnership. They both welcomed the initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation and increase annual bilateral trade over the previous year. The Chinese president also hailed the Raisi administration’s efforts to strengthen bilateral, regional and global cooperation with China. The Chinese leader stressed the value of Iran’s constructive contribution to maintaining regional peace while reiterating Beijing’s opposition to the use of political pressure and unilateralist strategies. He also stressed the strategic importance of China’s ties with Iran, saying his country is determined to expand and improve its key bilateral strategic cooperation, especially in the security field. He went on to say that the two nations still have a long way to go until the 25-year partnership is fully implemented. Accordingly, Xi said he would issue necessary instructions for the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran, especially in the economic field. According to the 25-year Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, China will invest $400 billion in various Iranian sectors, including oil and gas. In exchange, Iran will ensure a stable energy supply to China for a period of 25 years at a reduced tariff.

