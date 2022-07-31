Politics
Erdogan deserves a Nobel Peace Prize nomination
Former US Department of Defense (Pentagon) adviser Dov S. Zakheim, drawing attention to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s political successes in the export of Ukrainian grain and immigration, said that the candidacy of ‘Erdogan deserved a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.
Zackheim, who continues to work in various think tanks, wrote an op-ed for The Hill under the title “Turkish President Erdogan wins”.
The author of this article points out that the Turkish president is described by some politicians as “unpredictable”, but despite this, Erdogan, in cooperation with the United Nations, reached a compromise between Russia and Ukraine on the issue of grain export via the Black Sea. . He managed to negotiate an agreement that allowed the delivery of grain from the ports of Ukraine.
Zackheim noted that as a result of the war in Ukraine, millions around the world were at risk of starvation. He threatened a mass exodus.
– This agreement has saved many lives.
Thanks to the grain shipment agreement signed in Istanbul, Russia can also export food and fertilizers. This deal saved many lives, Sackheim wrote.
Noting that President Erdogan has been praised for his role in signing the grain deal in Istanbul, Zakheim adds: “There is no doubt that the grain deal is a big win for the Turkish president.”
Stressing that President Erdogan has done the impossible by maintaining good relations with Ukraine and Russia despite their war, Zackheim writes: Erdogan at least deserves a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.
The Anadolu Agency website publishes only part of the news in an abbreviated form, which is provided to subscribers through AA’s News Feed System (HAS).
.
Sources
2/ https://morningexpress.in/zakheim-erdogan-deserves-nobel-peace-prize-nomination/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jennifer Lawrence keeps it casual in a flowing tan dress while stepping out in Manhattan July 30, 2022
- How does the stock market work during a recession? Here’s what history shows | Smart Change: Personal Finances July 30, 2022
- ANTHRAX joins CHUCK D of PUBLIC ENEMY for “Bring The Noise” at the Palladium in Hollywood July 30, 2022
- Recent report on PTI ‘corruption’ could damage Imran Khan’s image July 30, 2022
- The 10 Best College Football Programs of the Decade, Ranked July 30, 2022