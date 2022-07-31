Erdogan deserves a Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Former US Department of Defense (Pentagon) adviser Dov S. Zakheim, drawing attention to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s political successes in the export of Ukrainian grain and immigration, said that the candidacy of ‘Erdogan deserved a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Zackheim, who continues to work in various think tanks, wrote an op-ed for The Hill under the title “Turkish President Erdogan wins”.

The author of this article points out that the Turkish president is described by some politicians as “unpredictable”, but despite this, Erdogan, in cooperation with the United Nations, reached a compromise between Russia and Ukraine on the issue of grain export via the Black Sea. . He managed to negotiate an agreement that allowed the delivery of grain from the ports of Ukraine.

Zackheim noted that as a result of the war in Ukraine, millions around the world were at risk of starvation. He threatened a mass exodus.

– This agreement has saved many lives.

Thanks to the grain shipment agreement signed in Istanbul, Russia can also export food and fertilizers. This deal saved many lives, Sackheim wrote.

Noting that President Erdogan has been praised for his role in signing the grain deal in Istanbul, Zakheim adds: “There is no doubt that the grain deal is a big win for the Turkish president.”

Stressing that President Erdogan has done the impossible by maintaining good relations with Ukraine and Russia despite their war, Zackheim writes: Erdogan at least deserves a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

