Judge Alito hits back at Boris in religious freedom speech





At a religious freedom summit in Rome, US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito dismissed criticism from foreign leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Harry, over the decision he had drafted, annulling deer who returned abortion laws to individual states. I had the honor of writing, I think, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of this institution that was lambasted by a whole host of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law, Alito said in his first public remarks. since the decision of June 24. Speaking to the conference Hosted by the University of Notre Dame Law School on July 21, the judge alluded to Johnson’s recent resignation in a quip, saying he had paid the price for his comments. Johnson, whose former mistress had an abortion, called the 6-3 decision in Dobbs vs. Jacksonwho canceled Roe vs. Wadea big step back. But what really hurt me, what really hurt me, was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and appeared to compare the decision whose name cannot be pronounced with the attack against Ukraine,” Alito added in the speech. When Harry addressed the UN last week, he claimed that bringing back abortion laws in the United States was tantamount to rolling back constitutional rights here in the United States. Like Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also called the Supreme Court decision horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now on the verge of losing their legal right to abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now, Trudeau wrote in a social media post. New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Justice Alitos’ speech. The Supreme Court is in a crisis of legitimacy, it tweeted. Remember: it was Alitos’ opinion that leaked. This fact coupled with his politicized remarks…should be alarming to everyone. On religious freedom, Alito said, “The looming problem is not just indifference to religion. It is not just ignorance of religion. There is also a growing hostility to religion or at least traditional religious beliefs that are contrary to the new moral code that is gaining traction in some sectors. The challenge for those who want to protect religious freedom in the United States, Europe and other similar places is to convince people who are not religious that religious freedom deserves special protection and that it will not be easy to TO DO. After the 1973 overthrowRoe vs. Wade decision, former first lady Michelle Obama said she was heartbroken. However, author and pastor Rick Warren welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision. The Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade end federal support for abortion! Millions of unborn Americans say thank you! he wrote on Twitter at the time. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the decision a massive victory for life and the start of a new chapter in American history. In a series of tweetshe said, this decision will save the lives of millions of innocent babies. The ruling reverses one of the most egregious departures from the Constitution and legal precedent the United States has ever seen, and which has resulted in the deaths of 63 million American children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.christianpost.com/news/samuel-alito-dismisses-boris-criticism-supreme-court-roe-abortion-decision.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos