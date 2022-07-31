Boris Johnson roars as England Lionesses ‘ruthlessly hunt as a team’ to win Euro final

BORIS Johnson roars today as the Lionesses of England hunt ruthlessly as a team as pride to seal Euro glory against the Germans tonight.

In a message ahead of the Wembley final, the Prime Minister said he was sure he would take his prize home.

3 The country has new heroines, including striker Beth Mead Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

3 In a message ahead of the Wembley final, the Prime Minister said he was sure he would ‘take home his prize’. Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St

While manager Sarina Wiegman and her team also received a message of good luck from the royal family, Mr Johnson congratulated them. In a letter to Sarina, Captain Leah Williamson and the team, he wrote: On behalf of the entire country, I wish you all the best of luck in today’s final.

Your passion for the game, your tenacity in difficult places and, above all, your amazing talent on the pitch have already created a summer of fantastic memories for millions of us.

You can see it in sold-out stadiums, in crowded fan zones, in young children dancing madly to Sweet Caroline, and in viewers who saw records crumble almost as completely as Sweden’s defense in the semi-finals. In all pride it is the lionesses who hunt ruthlessly as a team and bring home their prize and I am sure that will be the case against Germany.

Yesterday No10 was draped in bunting and England flags, with the official Downing Streets Twitter page posting: were flying the flag for the @Lionesses. Go England, bring it home.

They will face Germany in front of a crowd of 90,000 at Wembley at 5 p.m., hoping to cement their place in history with a first victory in a major tournament.

The final is expected to be the most-watched TV event of the year with a record 19.5 million viewers. Some 4.6 million fans are expected to watch in pubs, bars and restaurants spending 46.1 million and pushing back 8.7 million pints.

Those watching from home will spend 92.1 million on alcohol and snacks, according to VoucherCodes.co.uk’s Women’s Euro 2022 spending report.

The free-scoring Lionesses inspired a generation of girls with their jaw-dropping performances that culminated in a 4-0 demolition of Sweden on Tuesday to catapult them into the final.

They have scored 20 goals in the Euros, one of Germany’s eight-time champions, a record set at the 2009 tournament. The country has new heroines after the brilliance of super-sub Alessia Russo and teammates Beth Mead, Millie Bright and more.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said they had become strong and successful role models in sport.

He sent a message saying: What you have achieved this summer will not only be celebrated as a great moment for English football, but as a moment that has encouraged and inspired young women like my own daughter.

England 1966 World Cup hero Geoff Hurst, whose hat-trick helped sink West Germany, called them absolutely fantastic. He told Times Radio: Getting into the final is fantastic.

The Lionesses will earn 55,000 each if they win and thousands of people will cheer them on in bars across the country, along with 7,000 people in the designated fan park in London’s Trafalgar Square.

An all-female RAF crew will fly over Wembley at 4.57pm immediately after the national anthems are played.

A C-130 Hercules transport plane, with a crew of three women, will fly over the stadium flanked by two Typhoon fighter jets. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: I wish the Lionesses good luck as they take on Germany at Wembley.

The FA expects 120,000 more girls to play the sport by 2024 due to England’s success.

GOAL POWER By Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary What an incredible month of football it has been! Sarina Wiegmans’ team captured the imagination of nations. The Euro has highlighted how mentalities have changed vis-à-vis women’s sport. Over 500,000 tickets sold more than doubled the total attendance for all previous Women’s Euros. For the players, there has been progress too. We now have bespoke sponsorship and broadcasting rights deals, England’s senior male and female players now receive the same match fee and clubs are introducing improved contracts. Football is the most popular team sport for women. Success can only be built. The government supported the Euro 2022 tournament with 4.6 million. Now schools need to listen to what sports children want to play.