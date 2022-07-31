Foreign funding exposed: Imran Khan’s party ‘hoarded funds’ through cricket matches





A bombshell story about foreign funding has apparently revealed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) whose leader Imran Khan has always claimed high morals on issues of corruption and accountability.

Britain’s Financial Times newspaper revealed how the PTI raised funds through cricket matches organized by Wootton Cricket Ltd, a company owned by Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi, The Nation reported.

According to the report, Naqvi transferred three installments directly to the PTI in 2013, totaling a total of $2.12 million.

Apparently, Naqvi organized a charity fundraiser in the UK over the summer, the ultimate benefactor of which was the PTI, The Nation reported.

The report claimed that a fee was paid to Wootton Cricket Ltd, which despite its name was actually a Cayman Islands incorporated company owned by Naqvi and the money was used to fund the PTI.

Internal emails and documents seen by the Financial Times reveal that foreign companies and nationals, as well as Pakistani citizens, sent millions of dollars, including at least £2m from an Emirates government minister Arab Emirates who is also a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, The Nation reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s investigation into the sources of funding for the PTI was triggered in 2014 when Akbar S Babar, who helped establish the PTI, filed a complaint.

The ECP has been investigating the matter for seven years and earlier this year in January the ECP review board released a damning report in which it said the PTI had received funding from nationals and foreign companies and accused him of under-declaring funds and concealing dozens of bank accounts.

Given the length of this investigation, the matter should be resolved so that this chapter can be closed once and for all.

Interestingly, while Wootton Cricket was named in the report, Naqvi was not identified as its owner, according to The Nation.

Meanwhile, the PTI leadership dismissed these reports stating that Naqvi had already made a statement to the ECP in the past and that the party was not guilty of any criminal act.

However, the PDM coalition urges the ECP to deliver its verdict in the foreign funding case against the PTI at the earliest, arguing that it is the constitutional responsibility of the election watchdog.

PTI’s argument that foreign funding cases of all political parties in the country should be dealt with at the same time carries no weight, according to the report.

The political party that claims a higher moral foundation should answer only for itself and should not look for ways to evade responsibility, he said.

