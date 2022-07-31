Enough of Joe Bidens He Said-Xi Said

In a sign of the scale and speed of the relationship between China and the United States, the nations cannot even agree on what their leaders have said to each other in conversation. This is the story of two versions of a phone call.

The White House insists President Biden berated Chinese President Xi Jinping over forced labor and genocide involving Uyghur Muslims. China says it’s fake news and that Biden never brought up either topic during Thursday’s call between the two men.

On the other hand, the official reading of China’s appeal indicates that its leader warned against House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ plan to visit Taiwan on a trip to the region, claiming that those who play with fire will perish and that officials later suggested a visit would be seen. as an invasion of China itself.

In response to questions, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to confirm or deny that Xi had said anything like that about Pelosi, adding that I wasn’t going to. talk about this statement.

So what is the truth? Did Biden keep his promise to defend human rights? Did China actually threaten World War III if Pelosi continued his visit to Taiwan?

The questions are simple and the answers should be too. Instead, we guess who said what.

It doesn’t have to be that way. An obvious solution is for the White House to release portions of the call transcript that relate to these issues.

The fact that it doesn’t suggest that Biden isn’t toying with the American people directly. If he has nothing to hide, he can prove it by releasing the transcript.

Although these two issues represent important elements of our foreign policy, the question of Taiwan is absolutely crucial. China’s overt desire to gobble up island democracy and its frequent mock invasions mark a threatening new belligerence that worries our Asian allies, especially Japan and South Korea.

While US policy on the status of Taiwan has been called strategic ambiguity, Biden has sown confusion over what America would do in response to a Chinese invasion. Three times he declared that America would militarily defend Taiwan if China invaded. And on three occasions, White House aides have backtracked on his statements, saying it was not US policy, which is limited to selling Taiwanese equipment for self-defense.

Yet it now appears that a mere visit from Pelosi justifies Chinese threats of military action. If in fact Xi said anything suggestive as much on the call, then China has unilaterally changed the rules of the arrangement and promised war if America does not comply.

It’s a monumental event, which is why it’s imperative that the American public not only know what Xi said, but exactly how Biden responded.

One possibility is that the president promised that Pelosi would not make the visit. On the one hand, that wouldn’t be entirely surprising given that Biden said a few days ago that a stop in Taiwan was not a good idea. There are also reports that the administration privately urged her not to participate in Taiwan on the trip, which began on Friday.

Low position

It was a weak position then, with GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell saying letting China dictate the terms would be a kind of victory for the communist nation. Now the ante has been raised and for Biden to back down in the face of public threats would be an even more significant sign of American weakness.

Moreover, a cancellation of the visit would amount to a slap in the face for Taiwan and its people. It would also signal to China that it can restrict where senior US officials are free to travel.

In short, what really happened in the phone call is potentially very important in terms of US-China relations and regional security. The White House’s refusal to tell the truth suggests the truth is no friend to Bidens.

Moreover, the incident cannot be separated from suspicions that Biden is severely compromised when it comes to dealing with China. It is an undisputed fact that his son Hunter Biden, his brother Jim Biden and other long-time family associates received over $11 million from a Communist Party-linked Chinese conglomerate.

Joe Biden was vice president when this arrangement began in 2015, and there’s strong evidence he was the big guy in line for a secret 10% cut of the expected billions in a joint venture.

Whistleblowers

Increasingly, the alleged role of Joe Bidens appears to be tied to the snail’s pace of the FBI’s so-called investigation into Hunter, which is now in its fourth year without a single indictment being filed. . GOP congressional leaders, long suspecting the office was dragging its feet to protect the president, now say more than 10 whistleblowers have come forward to complain that operatives, working with congressional Democrats, are dismissing allegations against the Bidens as misinformation without even investigating them.

Those reports and the slow pace of the investigation led former Attorney General Bill Barr to backtrack and say last week that a special prosecutor should take over the case.

Talk to the FederalistBarr said interim events, particularly recent FBI whistleblower reports and the possible scope of the investigation, warrant adding the protections of special advocate status to ensure key decisions are made independently. without political favor.

The comments amount to another hot potato in the lap of Attorney General Merrick Garland. Already under pressure from Democrats to indict former President Donald Trump for his actions before and during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Garland now finds himself facing growing allegations that the president who nominated him is part of a corrupt scheme. Worse still, the alleged scheme involves the most dangerous geopolitical adversary in the Americas.

As I noted, Xi Jinping and the Communist Party leadership know all about the Biden family’s corrupt deals with China, with only the United States being kept in the dark. Now, with tensions rising and war looming, it is essential that Americans know the truth, the whole truth, about their president.

That would be Zel of a move

Reader Brian Holtan knows what Mayor Adams needs to do, but isn’t optimistic. He writes:

Adams must embrace Winston Churchill’s wartime mindset, refusing to stop and not backing down, pushing himself beyond his limits and refusing to take no for an answer.

He needs to challenge Gov. Hochul and state lawmakers on their weak stance on the No. 1 concern of most voters, the crime wave. This includes support from Lee Zeldin (imagine the uproar!).

A Republican governor would help Adams advance his crime-fighting agenda, but don’t expect him to support Zeldin anytime soon. He does not have the will to go against the democratic machine. He will most likely continue the same ineffectual course of complaining, but will not do what is necessary to set the town right.

