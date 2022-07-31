Accelerating Sub-Essay Publication: PM Modi: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, July 30 Highlighting the plight of remand prisoners languishing in jails, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to expedite their release. Addressing the first meeting of district legal services authorities from all over India here, Prime Minister Modi said DLSAs should use their position as chairpersons review committees to secure the release of prisoners on trial. Making the Justice System Accessible: CJI Only a small percentage of our population has access to the justice delivery system. Most people suffer in silence, lacking awareness and means. NV Ramana, Chief Justice of India India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana has also stressed the urgent need to address the plight of prisoners on trial by providing them with legal aid. He urged the judiciary to use modern technological tools to speed up the pace of justice administration. “The reality today is that only a small percentage of our population can approach the justice system. A majority of people suffer in silence, lacking awareness and the necessary means,” the CJI said. Noting that citizens have immense confidence in the judiciary, Prime Minister Modi said access to the judicial system was equally important for the delivery of justice in any society. “Now is the time for resolutions that will take the country to new heights over the next 25 years. Like the ease of doing business and the ease of living, the ease of justice is equally important in this Amrit Yatra of the country,” the Prime Minister said. Recalling how the Supreme Court has repeatedly spoken of the need to be sensitive to the humanitarian issue of prisoners on trial, Prime Minister Modi said that the DLSAs could take responsibility for providing legal aid to such prisoners. He commended the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) for undertaking a campaign for the release of remand prisoners and said the Bar Council should encourage more lawyers to get involved in such a campaign. Earlier on July 16, Justice Ramana, while describing the high number of prisoners awaiting trial as a “serious” problem affecting the criminal justice system, said that 6.10 lakh prisoners were incarcerated in 1,378 prisons. across the country and almost 80% of them were prisoners awaiting trial. . Justice DY Chandrachud, who heads the Supreme Court’s e-Committee, highlighted the impact of technology in improving access to justice for Indian citizens. There are a total of 676 DLSAs in the country, each headed by the district judge. NALSA operates a variety of legal aid and awareness programs through DLSAs and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs). The two-day DLSA meeting, hosted by NALSA, brings together more than 1,200 delegates across India. Along with Modi and Ramana, the inaugural session was attended by Supreme Court Justices UU Lalit, DY Chandrachud, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and State Minister for Law SPS Baghel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/speed-up-release-of-undertrials-pm-modi-417247 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos