Democrats hope DOJ will hold Trump accountable after Mueller disappointment





For the first two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, liberals and Trump critics who wanted to see him punished for criminal acts or serious wrongdoing pinned their hopes on then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Now watchdogs, Democratic lawmakers and Trump opponents all have their eyes on Attorney General Merrick Garland as his Justice Department steps up its investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a crowd of supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol.

I think all eyes are on Garland the same way they were on Mueller, with the major difference, of course, that Mueller had no power to prosecute criminally, said Eli Merritt, author and political historian at Vanderbilt University.

Another key difference between Mueller’s special counsel investigation and the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation, experts said, is the extent to which evidence from the Jan. 6 investigation is made public by report to the 2016 Russia survey.

Mueller’s investigation was conducted largely out of public view. Constituent knowledge of his findings was largely limited to news reports and a drip of guilty pleas and indictments implicating Trump associates.

The public finally learned key details of the investigation in 2019, when Mueller released his final report outlining instances where Trump may have obstructed justice, though he ultimately did not say definitively that the president had committed a wrong. crime.

Meanwhile, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots recently concluded its first round of public hearings, during which it methodically illustrated how Trump spread lies about the 2020 election, encouraged his supporters to come to Washington, then refused to cancel them. as they descended on the Capitol.

I think there is no doubt that the evidence and testimony presented by the committee has increased the public’s appetite for accountability and prosecution. We’ve seen a steady increase in interest, said Brad Woodhouse, president of the Defend Democracy Project.

Mueller’s final report, which found evidence of collaboration between the Trump campaign and Russia but did not specify that Trump should be charged with obstruction of justice, ultimately deflated for many liberals who had spent months building the special advocates’ investigation like the one that could bring down the president.

Now, despite the risk of another disappointment, some liberals are again publicly suggesting that there is enough evidence for Garland to target Trump in his investigation.

Now that the January 6 summer committee hearing season is over, it’s time to tell AG Garland that he has NO choice but to INDICATE the former president, tweeted Laurence Tribe, legal officer for leftist and frequent critic of Trump.

NOT indicting Trump is tantamount to giving him an undeserved PARDON, Tribe added. Handing out pardons is not part of an AG’s job description.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California), a Jan. 6 committee member, said on CBS last week that Attorney General Garland is committed to following facts and evidence wherever they lead. They led to Donald J. Trump.

Earlier this month, a coalition of progressive groups called on the Justice Department to explain its internal policies on whether presidents can be charged with a crime, fearing the agency is limiting itself to charge Trump directly if they find out he acted illegally around Jan. 6. .

The Attorney General’s role is to uphold and defend the United States Constitution, which talks about setting aside long-term politics, said Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, one of the groups that signed the letter, in a statement. .

We know that Attorney General Garland is dedicated to this task, and we have confidence in the Department of Justice to act appropriately as the avalanche of evidence surrounding the perpetrators of January 6 continues to mount.

In recent days, the attorney general has become more outspoken in clarifying that the investigation will proceed without politics, even giving a rare interview to NBC News.

We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding Jan. 6, accountable for any attempt to interfere with the legal transfer of power from one administration to another, Garland said this week. This is what we do. We pay no attention to other issues in this regard.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that the department is investigating Trump’s action as part of its criminal investigation, subpoenaing the phone records of those across the country who aided in his fake electorate scheme, as well than other efforts to stay in power.

As the Justice Department investigation unfolds, some watchdog groups and Trump critics remain optimistic that the former president will be held accountable no matter how Garland decides to proceed.

They point to an ongoing investigation in Georgia, where investigators are focusing on efforts to pressure state officials to change the outcome of the 2020 election there, as another area where Trump could face legal danger.

The New York attorney general is also investigating Trump’s business dealings, and the DC attorney general is still investigating the finances of Trump’s inaugural committees.

Woodhouse, the head of the Defend Democracy Project who has led other Democratic groups, also argued that the Jan. 6 committee had already done important work to hold Trump accountable by presenting evidence in the court of public opinion.

A survey released last week from the PBS NewsHour-NPR-Marist poll found that 50% of respondents believe Trump should be charged with crimes, although only 28% believe he eventually will be.

No former US president has ever been charged.

Kushner Says Bannon Told Him I’d Break You In Two If Kushner Crossed Him: Memoir Biden Resetting Strict Isolation Procedures After Positive COVID Test, Doctor Says

The poll also found that 58% of Americans hold an unfavorable opinion of Trump, including 63% of independents.

These hearings, this investigation, the testimonies and evidence that were presented in public were a great success. It exceeded everyone’s expectations, Woodhouse said.

In my view, Donald Trump was tried and convicted in the court of public opinion whether or not he was tried and convicted in a criminal court, he added.

