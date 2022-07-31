Not the job of Pak army chief to reach out to US over IMF loan: Imran Khan on Gen Bajwa – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





Islamabad, July 30: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday slammed army chief General Qamar Bajwa for seeking US help over an IMF bailout whose country so badly needed, claiming that it was not the army chief’s job to deal with economic issues and his intervention meant that the country was weakening. The cash-strapped country faces the ignominy of possible default due to the depletion of its foreign exchange reserves. The IMF will immediately accelerate the loan of nearly $1.2 billion, the official Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) news agency reported, citing Pakistani military sources. Prime Minister Ted said it was not the Pakistani army chief’s job to deal with economic issues. Khan said it shows that neither foreign governments nor the IMF trust the government and that is why the army chief took responsibility, the Dawn newspaper reported. If the army chief contacted the United States and asked for help, it means the country was weakening,” he said. However, he added that US assistance would not come without reciprocal requests and added that he feared these requests would jeopardize Pakistan’s national security. Linking the current economic crisis to political instability, Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, said when his government was overthrown as a result of a plot, it led to instability politics that collapsed Khan alleged that Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department, was involved in the foreign plot to overthrow his government. You have seen that everything has deteriorated since then. [All economic indicators, be it the] industry, tax collection, exports or remittances, have declined, he said while adding that the only way to bring political stability was through free and fair elections. The United States has repeatedly denied Khan’s claims. Those in power fear elections, he says, recalling that when he was ousted from office, he did nothing but approach the public. (PTI)

