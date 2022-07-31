RNC election integrity official appearing in January 6 DOJ subpoenas





Findlay has worked for the Trumps 2020 campaign in several capacities. In January 2019, the campaign announced that he would join the team that would manage the 2020 Republican National Convention. After the convention, he worked as an attorney on the Trump campaigns’ legal team.

The three subpoenas order witnesses to share all documents and communications from October 2020, [t]o, of, with or including a list of people, including Findlay.

Although Findlay was not a central figure in the Jan. 6 select committees investigation, the head of the Trump campaigns legal team, Matt Morgan, mentioned him in his testimony before the panel. During a June 21 hearing, the panel played a video clip in which one of its investigators, Casey Lucier, said some Trump campaign lawyers had become convinced that summoning voters in states Trump had lost was no longer appropriate.

On Nov. 18, 2020, Lucier noted, Trump’s ally attorney Kenneth Chesebro penned a memo calling for this strategy that generated a pushback.

At that time, I asked Josh Findlay to politely email Mr. Chesebro to say: It’s your job, Morgan told the select committee in testimony revealed at the hearing. You are responsible for Electoral College matters moving forward. And it was my way of taking that responsibility from scratch.

Findlays visibility into plans for alternate voters did not end on Election Day. POLITICO reviewed an email sent to it on December 12, 2020, showing David Shafer, leader of the Republican Party of Georgia, and himself an alternate voter asking one of his subordinates to contact Findlay about the plans. substitute elector.

A lawyer for Shafer declined to comment on the email.

Participants in the Substitute Voters Program gave different explanations for their participation. Some said they participated in attorney councils so that pro-Trump voters would be available in case the courts overturned election results in their states, while others falsely claimed to be their rightful voters.

Findlay began her work at the RNC after Bidens’ inauguration and as chair Ronna McDaniel announced a new Election Integrity Committee with the stated aim of ensuring voters have confidence in future electoral processes. Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the FBI found no evidence of voter fraud that could have influenced the election outcome, and a host of other former administration officials told the restricted panel that they thought Trump’s voter fraud allegations were preposterous.

Nonetheless, Trump continued to fuel baseless arguments that his loss to Biden was illegitimate, and Republican voters moved to elevate those claims’ champions, including Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

In his role at the RNC, Findlay discussed the work of parties in election administration.

In a video call hosted by Texas RNC Committeewoman Toni Anne Dashiell and posted on YouTube on July 26, 2021, Findlay said the party is preparing to form and build the biggest and best election integrity organization. prepared from the history of the Republican Party. .

He also described the Republican Party’s first-ever National Election Integrity College, which included twenty candidates and was held in Washington DC the week before the call.

We must monitor every step of this electoral process, he continued. Were going to have thousands and thousands of volunteers there. So a big part of this college’s program was recruiting, training, and placing volunteers.

The RNC, he continued, was preparing to recruit, train and place volunteers to monitor every aspect of every election to ensure Democrats were not committing fraud, election administrators were not abusing of their position and simply to ensure that there is no error in what is happening at all levels.

The DOJ has not charged Findlay or anyone else with crimes related to the alternative voter system. A ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the subpoenas.

Findlay and an RNC spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

