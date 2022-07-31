Boris Johnson’s father Stanley and sister Rachel arrive at PM and Carrie’s lavish wedding celebrations in the Cotswolds

BORIS and Carrie Johnson dance the night away at their wedding party tonight – with the bride wearing a rental dress designed by film star Sienna Millers sister.

The Prime Minister and his wife were joined by 200 guests at the lavish party, being held at the Cotswolds estate of Tory billionaire Lord Bamford in Gloucestershire.

9 Friends and family of Boris and Carrie Johnson – including the Prime Minister’s sister Rachel – were spotted arriving at a posh country mansion to celebrate the couple’s wedding Credit: LNP

9 Boris’ father Stanley was also pictured driving Credit: PA

9 The Johnsons are hosting a lavish party at Daylesford House in Gloucestershire tonight Credit: PA

Carrie, 34, dazzled in her ivory champagne wedding dress by star fashion designer Savannah Miller – as guests gorged on food, including a South African-style barbecue from Smoke and Braai.

Mum-of-two Carrie rented her $3,500 Italian silk outfit from My Wardrobe for $25 in a bid to support sustainable fashion.

The floor-length Savannah Miller Ruby halter dress has a backless sheath and is described as the ultimate in understated and effortless vintage Hollywood glamour.

A source described the event as ‘extremely elegant and stylish’ – and said Carrie looked ‘sensational’.

Boris couldn’t take his eyes off her and a lot of people there either,” they added.

The Prime Minister’s wife is said to have worked closely with Lady Bamford to organize yesterday’s party – held 14 months after she and Boris, 58, were officially married in a top-secret ceremony in Westminster.

A huge white marquee topped with streamers housed guests who began arriving at the 1,500-acre estate at 5:30 p.m.

It was erected in the landscaped gardens of 18th century Daylesford Houses near Stow-on-the-Wold beside a heart-shaped orchard.

When the guests arrived – many in four-by-fours with darkened windows – the bells of St. Andrew’s Church in Kingham rang to welcome them to the party.

Guests were offered Negroni cocktails of gin, vermouth rosso and campari, topped with orange peel – Carrie’s favorite drink.

Earlier Lord Bamford, 75, owner of the JCB empire, left the Grade 1 listed mansion in his classic E-Type Jaguar and visited the nearby Daylesford Organic Farm Shop.

Engineers were heard testing the sound system earlier today with music drifting through the countryside.

And the organizers have installed huge bales of straw at the entrances and on the sidewalks to prevent onlookers from seeing the ceremony.

FANTASY EVENING

Boris and Carrie were joined by close friends and political allies for the party.

The Tory leader’s sister Rachel, their 81-year-old father Stanley, and MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries were all spotted arriving.

A dozen Tory MPs are believed to have been invited – although not everyone was selected.

Michael Gove was initially on the guest list. However, he was given the chop after Mr Johnson fired him from the Cabinet, it has been reported.

Sajid Javid’s presence was also in doubt after he sparked a coup by stepping down last month.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are sure to miss the party as they campaign to become the next prime minister.

Carrie looked sensational…Boris couldn’t take his eyes off her

Visitors who managed to hold on to their invitations were welcomed into a chic marquee and handed glasses of liquor while enjoying views of the estate.

Mr and Mrs Johnson secretly married last year in front of just 30 guests at a church in Westminster during the pandemic.

It is believed that they had been hoping to celebrate their special day in style for some time.

However, they were forced to repeatedly delay as Mr Johnson faced a series of crises which ultimately led to his reluctant resignation.

The couple originally planned to celebrate their wedding with a party at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s Chilterns’ home.

They were forced to change their plans after the political unrest last month.

Downing Street declined to comment on the occasion.

A spokesperson said he does not discuss private events that do not involve taxpayers’ money or ministerial statements.

9 Nadine Dorries didn’t look thrilled to see the press when she arrived 1 credit

9 Jacob Rees-Mogg beamed for the cameras Credit: LNP

9 Guests at the posh party will be served South African street food from a food van and seated on a rustic hay bale Credit: PA

9 Boris and Carrie got married in secret last year in front of just 30 people Credit: AP

9 The couple had planned to celebrate their wedding at an earlier date, but the event was repeatedly postponed amid the Prime Minister’s political crises Credit: The Mega Agency