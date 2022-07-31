Imran Khan won’t be allowed to become Hitler, election commission expected to rule on foreign funding: Ahsan Iqbal





Lahore: Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the story of Imran Khan’s foreign funding was published in the Financial Times. There is no knowledge of the use of the money received from foreign funding. Imran Khan will not be allowed to become Hitler. Imran Khan blessed his followers in the name of prosperity. The electoral commission should decide quickly on foreign financing.

He expressed these views during a press conference at Model Town. Hide foreign funding accounts. Why is the person who asks others for money afraid to give money himself. Imran Khan received huge sums of money from India and Israel. The amount received from the British government was not from Imran Khan but from the people. Imran Khan secured funds from these outside powers. Those who want to weaken Pakistan.

He said Imran Khan had defrauded the nation of billions of rupees in the name of the dam. Millions of rupees were taken overseas in the name of the dam. Countless Pakistanis abroad have asked where their donations are. Why wasn’t the dam built with their hard-earned money? Imran Khan has done hair forgery, fund forgery and political forgery. He doctored the results of the 2018 elections, the people of which are still suffering the consequences, the PTI wants to weaken the country by making negative propaganda on the economy. Imran Khan created a bubble economy and granted an amnesty program to people who earn money under the table during his four-year term. By creating artificial prosperity in Pakistan, he opened the door of imports, gave import permits for vehicles to reward his friends.

He said that the genie of inflation was brought out of the bottle by Imran Khan, that the imbalance between the dollar and the rupee was due to Imran Khan’s negative policies. During the last three months of the PTI’s mandate, the Ministry of Finance refused to release the last tranche for development. God willing, in a few months the economy will stabilize and we will go to the elections. We took on the burden of Imran Khan’s sins, put our political reputation on the line and decided to save the state and the economy. We could have won more seats in the by-elections, but the public reacted because of our tough decisions a few months before the election. We sacrificed ourselves to save our political reputation.

The federal minister said that Imran Khan wants to put the country in a situation like Sri Lanka. We have staked our policy to save the country. Pakistan cannot become Sri Lanka because there is a patriotic government in the country. Due to Imran’s bad policies and the IMF deal, there is inflation in the country today. Due to his poor economic decisions, Imran Khan has loosened the nuts on the Pakistani economy while we are tightening the nuts on the economy again. Over the next four to six months, the country’s economy will stabilize. After receiving the payment from the IMF, the value of the rupee will stabilize. Those who earn profits by buying dollars will come to their senses, the country needs stability and not the chaos of Imran Khan.

The federal minister said that there is an impression that the election commission is afraid of Imran Khan’s threats, due to which it does not yet issue the decision on the foreign financing case, we demand that the decision on the foreign financing case to be pronounced soon. General elections will be held over the period fixed by the constitution and not at the will of anyone. They want to hold the general election based on the census, Imran Khan is Mr. Clean not Mr. Corruption, I will file a complaint against him for making false and baseless allegations of corruption. The federal minister said Imran Khan had created a political spectacle in the country. Due to which there is a situation of instability and uncertainty and the nation sees all this.

In response to a question, he said that in Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz had to make a lot of noise to take the oath, while Parvez Elahi takes the oath overnight, the difference is stark. PTI is propaganda against me on social media saying that in December 1996 Bill Gates proposed to build a software university in Pakistan, which I did not approve. In 1996, Nawaz Sharif was the leader of the opposition and I was the opposition MP. He told Imran Khan that there is a limit to lies, teach history to those who spread propaganda on social media.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pipanews.com/imran-khan-will-not-be-allowed-to-become-hitler-election-commission-should-give-a-decision-on-foreign-funding-ahsan-iqbal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos