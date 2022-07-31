Prime Minister Modi blames culture of free politics for power sector ills | India News







Serious distortions have crept into our policy over time. In politics, you have to have the courage to tell people the truth. But in some states, we see a tendency to push issues under the rug. This may seem politically profitable in the immediate term. Failing to address challenges today is like passing the burden on to our children, to future generations, Modi said while launching a Rs 3 lakh crore package for retail sector reforms and a handful of NTPC’s renewable energy projects.

He pointed out that discoms owe more than Rs 1 lakh crore to production companies as they have not received the committed subsidy, while electricity bills from ministries and urban local bodies remain unpaid.

It was the second time this month that the Prime Minister has attacked what he called the practice of using giveaways for votes at the expense of long-term development. His first salvo against “revadi culture” came on July 16 when he inaugurated the Bundelkhand highway.

The warning was amplified by the Supreme Court Tuesday when a bench headed by the Chief Justice NV Ramana sounded the alarm and suggested that the Finance Committee could consider regulating the flow of funds to states that have distributed grants.

Production companies produce electricity but are not paid… Just as a household will be hungry without cooking fuel even if it has condiments or a vehicle will not run without fuel, everything is will stop if there is no electricity. If the electricity sector in one state is weakened, this has repercussions for the whole country, the prime minister said.

The distribution sector has become the weakest link in the electricity sector and subsidies or free electricity are a major obstacle to reform, as late payments by state governments push utilities into the debt trap.

“As you all know, the losses in our electricity sector are in double digits while all developed countries have managed to keep them in single digits. This means that we have wasted a lot of energy and, because of that, we have to produce more than we need.”

TOI reported on July 26 how discoms could be back in black if states honored their Rs 76,337 crore subsidy pledge and government agencies scrapped Rs 62,931 crore bills estimated as of March 31. Unpaid subsidies and government bills leave discoms with little money to upgrade networks to reduce double-digit line losses. Additional electricity must therefore be generated to meet demand after taking into account these losses, which increases the cost of electricity for consumers, he said.

Although the prime minister did not name any state, his statement is seen as targeting the free power of several regional parties, particularly Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, who has made it a leitmotif of the AAP campaign.

Although the prime minister did not name any state, his statement is seen as targeting the free power of several regional parties, particularly Delhi's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, who has made it a leitmotif of the AAP campaign.

