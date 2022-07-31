No longer submitted | By Naveed Aman Khan





Political instability has deepened in the country after the PTI convincingly won recent partial polls in Punjab.

It is a major setback for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose son Hamza Shehbaz became chief minister of the province two months ago after beating the PTI candidate.

With a landslide victory in the recent Punjab by-elections, Imran Khan is pushing Shehbaz Sharif for a snap general election.

Will his opponents in the Establishment give in to his demand? After judicial intervention, the PTI has already formed the government in Punjab.

This is just weeks after the province’s PTI lawmakers abandoned the PTI government to join the PML-N-led coalition government.

Imran won the Punjab by-elections, but that doesn’t mean he will also win the next general elections.

It is also possible that his opponents in the civil and military leadership will not give in to his demand for an immediate general election.

He seems to be waging a war against the system to get his way, but the system is not so easy to overcome

The unexpected victory of the PTI has complicated the woes of the ruling coalition PML-N and PPP, which is struggling to counter the political challenge posed by Imran Khan, who has attacked the coalition government and military leaders for their alleged partnership with United States. to remove him from power via a controversial no-confidence motion in parliament.

The PML-N and the PPP, then in opposition, were concerned about the appointment of General Faiz as the next army chief and therefore decided to oust Imran Khan by a vote of no confidence without considering the potential fallout .

This decision to hold a vote of no confidence backfired on the Sharif-led coalition government and the current leadership of the military establishment.

Not only has Imran Khan recaptured Punjab against all odds, but he has also been able to sell his baseless anti-establishment narrative in the province to such an extent that the institution appears incapable of doing anything to counter it. .

Imran Khan’s barrage of attacks on the army was so swift that he was unable to intervene to help the PML-N in the Punjab partial polls for fear of a public backlash.

The coalition government hoped for support from the military in the Punjab by-elections, but that did not happen.

The party was bitterly divided over the issue of allowing PTI defectors into the party and offering them tickets to participate in the by-elections.

Others believe the PML-N’s decision to abandon the post-2018 narrative of resistance to the establishment to oust Imran Khan has cost the party dearly.

Pakistan’s Election Commission has yet to announce a long-delayed judgment on the PTI foreign funding case.

For a long time, Imran Khan received a pass despite his repeated and brazen attacks on state institutions.

The impunity granted to him has harmed the country. It remains unclear whether the military made the decision not to intervene in the polls or whether it was simply too shocked by Imran Khan’s attacks to do so at this stage.

The deep support that Imran Khan enjoys among the rank and file military could also have dissuaded the military rulers from intervening in favor of the PML-N.

Dramatically, after the polls, Imran Khan has re-emerged as the ultimate winner and looks set to become Pakistan’s prime minister again anyway.

After the victory in the partial polls, the momentum seems to be with the PTI. Imran Khan can now expect to return to power without the backing of the military establishment to name the next army chief, an issue that sparked the entire saga of votes of no confidence.

The ruling coalition announced that it would complete its term in accordance with the Constitution.

The current coalition will remain in power until August 17, 2023. The PML-N has realized that its defensive approach against Imran Khan has proven costly and wants to change its strategy.

In the political disorder that prevails, the country can go bankrupt. Pakistan’s politics have entered the ugliest and one of the most discredited phase, with far reaching implications.

Economic sentiment in the country has deteriorated since Imrans was ousted from power and the Shehbaz government is unable to bring political stability.

The latest political developments indicate that things will get worse in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition government is expected to cling to power in an attempt to put pressure on Imran Khan, while the latter is expected to raise the costs to such a level that elections appear to be the only solution for all stakeholders.

Nawaz Sharif missed the chance. The PML-N decided to go on the offensive against Imran Khan.

I don’t think the PMLN and PPP allow themselves their anti-establishment narrative of the past at this point.

Imran Khan stopped targeting the establishment because he met high profile figures.

To enjoy favors again, Imran Khan struggles to calm the annoyed establishment before it is too late.

Imran Khans software is updated if he receives the government again, Imran will show himself to be more humble and submissive to the powerful establishment.

The writer is an editor, book ambassador, political analyst and author of several books based in Islamabad.

