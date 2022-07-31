Kermit Clemons helps his ex-wife, Lana Clemons, recover family heirlooms in Hazard, Kentucky on Thursday, July 28.

Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky

Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network

Homes are submerged by floodwaters in Jackson, Kentucky on Thursday.

Leandro Lozada/AFP/Getty Images

James Jacobs waves to a National Guard helicopter flying over Garrett, Ky., Thursday.

Pat McDonogh/USA Today Network/Reuters

On Thursday, Kermit Clemons collects personal items and medicine from his former mother-in-law's home. The floods swept the trailer off its foundations and swept it about 250 feet from its original location.

Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network

Pastor Pete Youmans consoles a tearful Debby Miniard as her father, Charles Blankenship, stands near where his Perry County garage used to be. Blankenship lost everything, including his trailer.

Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network

Members of the Jackson Fire Department prepare for search and rescue operations in downtown Jackson on Thursday.

Michael Swensen/Getty Images

Robert Hollan, Kimberly DiVietri and their dog, Rascal, wait in a shelter inside the campus of Hazard Community College Lee's College on Thursday.

Arden S. Barnes/For The Washington Post/Getty Images

Terry Hatworth tries to wash mud off Earl Wallen's porch in Garrett on Friday morning. The small town was without drinking water.

Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network

A car is submerged in flood waters along Right Beaver Creek in Garrett.

Pat McDonogh/USA Today Network/Reuters

On Friday, Lexington Fire Department swiftwater rescue crews are working in Lost Creek, Kentucky.

Michael Swensen/Getty Images

Tonya Smith seeks food from her mother, Ollie Jean Johnson, to give to Smith's father, Paul Johnson, as they hang over a flooded Grapevine creek in Perry County on Thursday. Smith's trailer was swept away; his father spent the night at his house without electricity.

Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network

Homes and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., on Thursday.

Ryan C. Hermens/AP

