After days of deadly flood swept away parts of eastern Kentucky and the death toll climbed to at least 25, first responders worked Saturday to report missing residents, the state governor said.

Governor Andy Beshear lamented that the death toll is likely to rise following what officials described as unprecedented flooding in the region.

To everyone in Eastern Kentucky, we are going to be here for you today and in the weeks, months and years to come. We will get through this together, Beshear said in a tweet on Saturday.

The death toll is expected to rise in the coming days as rescuers search for new areas that are currently impassable.

This is a type of flooding that even a flooded area has never seen in our lifetime, Beshear told CNN after returning from an aerial flood tour of Breathitt County on Friday. Hundreds of houses have been destroyed and there is nothing left.

Drone footage shows extent of flood damage

Rescue efforts were also hampered due to lingering power outages early Saturday with more than 18,000 homes and businesses left in the dark, according PowerOutage.us.

There is no accurate account of the number of people missing afterward, as cell service is down in many areas. It will be very difficult to get a good number, the governor said.

Massive flooding washed away homes in several counties, leaving some residents rushing to their roofs to escape the deadly floods. Officials believe thousands of people have been affected by the storms and efforts to rebuild some areas could take years, the governor said Friday.

It’s devastating for us, especially after the western part of our state went through the worst tornado disaster we’ve ever seen just seven and a half months ago, Beshear told CNN Wolf Blitzer, referring to a series of tornadoes which ravaged Kentucky in December and killed 74 people.

Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network Kermit Clemons helps his ex-wife, Lana Clemons, recover family heirlooms in Hazard, Kentucky on Thursday, July 28. Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky Leandro Lozada/AFP/Getty Images Homes are submerged by floodwaters in Jackson, Kentucky on Thursday. Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky Pat McDonogh/USA Today Network/Reuters James Jacobs waves to a National Guard helicopter flying over Garrett, Ky., Thursday. Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network On Thursday, Kermit Clemons collects personal items and medicine from his former mother-in-law’s home. The floods swept the trailer off its foundations and swept it about 250 feet from its original location. Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network Pastor Pete Youmans consoles a tearful Debby Miniard as her father, Charles Blankenship, stands near where his Perry County garage used to be. Blankenship lost everything, including his trailer. Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky Michael Swensen/Getty Images Members of the Jackson Fire Department prepare for search and rescue operations in downtown Jackson on Thursday. Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky Arden S. Barnes/For The Washington Post/Getty Images Robert Hollan, Kimberly DiVietri and their dog, Rascal, wait in a shelter inside the campus of Hazard Community College Lee’s College on Thursday. Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network Terry Hatworth tries to wash mud off Earl Wallen’s porch in Garrett on Friday morning. The small town was without drinking water. Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky Pat McDonogh/USA Today Network/Reuters A car is submerged in flood waters along Right Beaver Creek in Garrett. Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky Michael Swensen/Getty Images On Friday, Lexington Fire Department swiftwater rescue crews are working in Lost Creek, Kentucky. Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network Tonya Smith seeks food from her mother, Ollie Jean Johnson, to give to Smith’s father, Paul Johnson, as they hang over a flooded Grapevine creek in Perry County on Thursday. Smith’s trailer was swept away; his father spent the night at his house without electricity. Pictures: Catastrophic Floods in Kentucky Ryan C. Hermens/AP Homes and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., on Thursday.



Clay Nickels and his wife, McKenzie, spoke to CNN on Saturday from their car after their home in the Letcher County town of Neon was damaged two days ago.

So far our whole family has been taken into account, but we have neighbors who have not been, said Clay Nickles.

Nickles described Neon as a tight-knit community, like Mayberry with Andy Griffith.

Everyone, family or not, is like family, he said. In an event like this, usually if one or two people are devastated, everyone joins in to help. In this situation, everyone is devastated.

Nickles said they would leave their car later to help with cleanup efforts.

It’s tough, but we’ll get through it,” Nickles said. These people were fighters and the mountain people had a lot of heart.

Deaths have been reported in Knott, Perry, Letcher and Clay counties. Fourteen people, including four children, were confirmed dead Friday afternoon in Knott County, according to the county coroner. It was not immediately clear how that number factored into the state’s total death toll.

The four children were siblings, according to their aunt Brandi Smith, who said the family’s mobile home was submerged by floodwaters and forced the family to scramble to the roof to safety. She added that her sister, Amber, and her partner tried to save their children but couldn’t.

They clung to it. The water got so strong it just washed them away, Smith told CNN.

Eastern Kentucky should get some relief from Saturday’s heavy rains. Rain is possible Sunday through Monday, when there is a slight chance of excessive rain over the region, according to the Weather Prediction Center. Affected areas may include eastern Tennessee and along the Appalachians of North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The town of Hazard in southeastern Kentucky had seven of its nine bridges impassable, an unprecedented number, Mayor Donald Happy Mobelini said Friday morning.

Among the destroyed buildings is a two-story church, Pastor Peter Youmans told CNN on Friday.

All you see are chunks of cement, Youmans said of his Davidson Baptist Church, and witnessed flooding that also wiped out a nearby home.

It started raining so hard it was clearly coming into the parking lot, he told CNN Jim Sciutto. And then he came up to our house. That’s when I knew it was really bad because it had never been in our house before. It was about a foot.

A small creek in front of Youman’s house is about 8 or 10 feet wide and normally less than 6 inches deep, but during the flood trailers were coming down the creek, he said.

Parishioners would usually help the church at a time like this, but they are dealing with their own issues right now, he noted.

And some of them are as bad or worse than ours, he said. We were just grateful that the house hadn’t been destroyed with my grandchildren in it.

Meanwhile, Joseph Palumbo in Perry County struggles to reach his home after another house washes up on a road along the way, blocking access.

We walk to the end of our driveway, and there’s an entire double-wide trailer crushed into our deck, Palumbo told CNN on Friday. The trailer had been crossing Highway 28 from its own home for decades, he said.

I’m still a bit traumatized because never in my life have I seen anything like this,” Palumbo said.

And because the trailer landed on a small bridge over a stream, he and his girlfriend, Danielle Langdon, have no way of getting around it.

Were climbing a ladder, climbing a tin roof, mud everywhere, Palumbo said. On the first day, they were sliding on the tin roof to get to the other side.

The resident of the destroyed house was not inside at the time of the flood and came through the storm unscathed.

I have friends I haven’t seen in years contact me, Palumbo said. It’s really encouraging to see how people help each other.

At least 75% of Perry County suffered significant damage to homes and bridges, County Judge Scott Alexander told CNN on Thursday.

It was a historic storm that we encountered, I don’t think we have ever seen this much rain in 24 hours and it devastated the community, said Alexander. People have lost homes, cars, it’s just an unusual occurrence.