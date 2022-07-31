PM Modi will address the 91st Mann Ki Baat today

New Delhi, July 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 91st edition of his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday at 11 a.m.

“I invite you all to tune in to this month’s #MannKiBaat tomorrow, July 31 at 11 a.m. Also sharing a booklet covering interesting topics from the past month such as India’s progress in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more,” PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

I invite you all to tune in to this month’s show #MannKiBaat tomorrow July 31 at 11 a.m. Also sharing a booklet covering interesting topics from the past month such as India’s progress in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more. https://t.co/1fJG1vbjnJ

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the episode which will take place today.

People could share their ideas on MyGov and Namo App, or could also record their posts by dialing 1800-11-7800.

“Do you have any contributions for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which takes place on the 31st? Can’t wait to hear them…share them on MyGov or the NaMo app. Record your message by dialing 1800-11-7800,” PM Modi had tweeted.

In the 90th edition of his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’, the Prime Minister recalled the dark chapter in India’s history – the state of emergency, which was imposed in 1975 and said it was our democratic mindset that had finally prevailed.

