Steven V. Roberts: Can we trust Donald Trump?





As Congress’s inquiry into the Jan. 6 insurrection paused over the summer recess, Rep. Liz Cheney insisted, “Every American needs to consider this: A president who is willing to make the choices that Donald Can Trump’s actions in the January 6 violence ever be given any position of authority in our great nation again?”

Trust is one of the most resonant words in political language. It transcends politics and issues, and it speaks to character and judgment… I’m sure most voters care about those personal qualities far more than anything else.

The answers to Cheney’s question are complicated, however. For his die-hard supporters, Trump can do no wrong. Either they don’t watch the congressional hearings, or they dismiss the testimony as the complaint of the apostate RINOs…

Trump can still draw cheering crowds and fundraise for the campaign. His favorite candidates have won gubernatorial nominations in Maryland and Illinois and Senate nominations in Ohio and Pennsylvania. In the latest New York Times/Siena poll, 49% of Republicans say they want him to run again. And 7 in 10 GOPers consistently embrace Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

But. MAGA Nation represents only about 35% of the electorate. They will not decide the next elections. A marginal group, 10% to 15%, usually makes the difference. And there are small but sure signs that these swing voters are starting to drift away from Trump and the audiences are accelerating in their disillusionment.

If half the Republicans want him to run, that means half don’t. An unrestricted group — 16% — of GOP voters say they will never vote for him. In New Hampshire and Michigan, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is even running with Trump in the tryouts. “There’s definitely Trump fatigue,” Republican strategist Mike DuHaime told Reuters.

“You can see the effect of the hearings on the percentage of Republicans who want him to run again,” Whit Ayres, a longtime Republican pollster, told The Washington Post. “A lot of Republicans protect him and defend their support, but more and more think he carries way too much baggage to be the nominee in 2024.”

Republicans afflicted by “Trump fatigue” fall into three categories, and the first group shares Cheney’s belief that Trump’s behavior disqualifies him – morally and practically – from returning to power. Two publications owned by Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul and longtime Trump supporter, have mirrored that finding in recent editorials.

“By principle, by character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be CEO of this country again,” wrote the editorial board of the New York Post. The Wall Street Journal editorial board added, “Character is revealed in a crisis, and (Vice President) Pence passed his trial on Jan. 6. Mr. Trump completely failed his.”

The second group still shares Trump’s views on issues such as immigration and the economy, but are tired of the chaos and madness that constantly surrounds them. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House communications director, senses this burnout among Republicans… The hearings, she told the Washington Post, have “massively weakened” it because they “remind people the drama and the four years of having to explain why they supported him.”

The third faction thinks more politically than emotionally. They want to win in 2024, and they rightly think President Biden is vulnerable; they fear that Trump is the wrong horse to ride.

“He has a hardcore base, there’s no doubt about it,” Dick Wadhams, a longtime party strategist, told Politico. “I voted twice for him, I loved his achievements. But I think he compromised in a situation where it would be very difficult for him to win another presidential election.”

Many questions remain unanswered: What else will the hearings reveal? Will Trump be indicted, either on federal charges or by state prosecutors in Georgia or New York? Will health be an issue for Biden, who will be nearly 82 on Election Day, or for Trump, who will be 78?

But we do know this: The hearings are encouraging a growing number of Republicans to answer Liz Cheney’s question by saying, “No. I don’t trust Donald Trump.

