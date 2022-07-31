Wednesday’s favorite day Pound Jokowi





Jakarta – Indonesian Solidarity Party (psi) will register as a candidate for the 2024 general election. PSI has announced that they will register on Wednesday August 10, 2020. “God willing, the PSI will register with the KPU on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. WIB,” the Deputy Secretary General of the DPP said. psi Satia Chandra Wiguna in a written statement, Sunday (7/31/2022). Chandra says Wednesday Pon was chosen because it’s a good day. Moreover, Wednesday Pon is also considered the favorite day of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Rabu Pon was recommended by the manager’s friends psi like a good day. Pon Wednesday is also Pak Jokowi’s favorite day to make political decisions for the people,” he said. Chandra admitted that his party had met all the demands imposed by the KPU. According to him, while waiting for the opening of registrations, the PSI will again check the data that has been entered in the information system of political parties (Sipol). “Thank goodness PSI has completed all the KPU requirements. Although there is still time to wait until August 10, 2022, we want to double-check all documents so that they are 100% correct and valid,” Chandra said. It is known that candidate registration for political parties participating in the general election will begin from August 1 to 14, 2022. The registration period will run from August 1 to 13 from 08:00 to 16:00 WIB, while on August 14 this will be from 08:00 to 23:59 WIB. Registration can be done by leaders of political parties or authorized representatives. Later, the KPU will summarize the number of administrators and party members. See also Video: Statement by the former Deputy Minister of Executives ATR-PSI supports Anies as a candidate for the presidency in 2024 [Gambas:Video 20detik] (dwia/imk)

