Briton Boris Johnson pays tribute to Lionesses ahead of Euro 2022 final





Britain’s political leaders have expressed their support for the England women’s team ahead of the Euro 2022 final against Germany on Sunday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the stunning talent of the Lionesses squad in a good luck message ahead of the sold-out Wembley match. England will face eight-time champions Germany in a bid to claim the first major trophy in the women’s team history. They are back in a major final for the first time since losing 6-2 to the Germans to finish runners-up at Euro 2009. The Prime Minister tweeted images of English flags in Downing Street. And he wrote a letter to the team telling them they had inspired girls and women across England to know beyond a shadow of a doubt that football is not just for boys. He said: Your passion for the game, your tenacity in tough places and above all your amazing skill on the pitch have already created a summer of fantastic memories for millions of us. You can see it in sold-out stadiums, in crowded fan zones, in little kids dancing wildly to My dear Caroline and television viewing figures that saw records crumble almost as completely as Sweden’s defense in the semi-finals. Mr Johnson added that: In all pride it is the lionesses who hunt ruthlessly as a team and take home their prize, and I am sure that will be the case against Germany. Opposition Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer conveyed his best wishes and said he hoped to see history written on Sunday. “As a parent, I know how vital it is to see strong and successful role models in sport,” he said. “What you and your team have achieved this summer will not only be celebrated as a great moment for English football, but as a moment that has encouraged and inspired young women like my own daughter. Sir Keir watched the Lionesses’ semi-final win over Sweden on Tuesday which he says will be long remembered. He added: It’s back home!. Germany have won 21 of the sides’ 27 meetings, including the Euro 2009 final, but Sarina Wiegmans’ England won the last time they met earlier this year. England beat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final at Bramall Lane on Tuesday. The game comes a year after England’s Euro 2020 final defeat at Wembley against Italy on penalties. Updated: July 30, 2022, 9:52 PM

